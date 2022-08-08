中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Aug 8, 2022
    23:00
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see Apple orders generate over NT$500 billion in 2022
    2h 5min ago
    Wistron conservative about notebook shipments in 3Q22
    2h 11min ago
    Qisda to step up production in Vietnam
    2h 20min ago
    Cooling module makers growing presence in automotive electronics sector
    2h 23min ago
    GSEO, Calin Tech gearing up for AR/VR products
    2h 37min ago
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    2h 43min ago
    HTC reports lackluster sales for July
    2h 53min ago
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    2h 54min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    AI development lacks breakthrough, says Taiwan AI Academy provost

    Ines Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Taiwan AI Academy provost Richie Tsai Credit: DIGITIMES

    AI development will not boom until 2024-2025 since it has not reached a critical breakthrough, according to provost Richie Tsai for Taiwan AI Academy.

    Development of AI, software and semiconductors will drive new economic development over the next 10 years, Tsai said.

    Taiwan-based makers have played a globally important role in production of PCs, notebooks and smartphones, but global demand for these products has been in slow growth or even decreased, and is unlikely to rebound, Tsai noted.

    Over the next 10 years, HPC (high-performance computing), AIoT equipment and devices, electric vehicles and medical devices will drive the growth in IC demand, Tsai indicated.

    AI development consists of three aspects: core AI technology, including machine learning, deep learning, advanced learning, tool architecture and data governance; AI application, including computer vision, natural language processing, data analytics and prediction, recommendation system; industrial application of AI, including smart manufacturing, smart medical care, smart retail, smart finance and edge computing (AI+IoT), Tsai said.

    Many enterprises begin with the industrial application of AI, but if they want to gain long-term competitive advantages, they need to understand core AI technology, Tsai noted. Viewing that a few international high-tech companies have oligopolized core AI technology, Taiwan AI Academy has offered AI curriculum in a bid to break the oligopoly, Tsai indicated.

    Many Taiwanese ICT makers have entered supply chains for smart medical instruments and devices, Tsai said. Besides, they are considerably advantageous to step into edge computing, for edge devices outnumber cloud computing devices, and edge computing application is not confined to cloud servers, Tsai noted.

    For the industrial application of AI, PoC (proof of concept) is essential, Tsai said. Taiwan is the world's best experimental field for PoC because Taiwan is small in land area and has high population density, high popularization of education, globally leading Internet environment and high smartphone penetration, Tsai indicated.

    Particularly for industrial application, many AI-based solutions are in transition from PoC stage to commercialization, Tsai said.

    Along with the development of AI, enterprises have to re-define employees' skills, functions of operational departments or business units, organizational efficiency as well as seek partners to develop ecosystems concerned, Tsai indicated.

    According to semiconductor distributor WPG Holdings - an Intel IoT solution aggregator - the government sector accounts for 26% of the global volume of IoT devices, manufacturing industries for 22%, transportation industry for 15%, retail industry for 12%, medical care for 9%, logistics for 7%, agriculture for 4%, home application for 3%, others for 2%.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Software, big data
    Tags
    AI Taiwan Taiwan AI Academy
    Related stories
    Aug 4
    AR, AI, IoT all indispensable in implementing Industry 4.0
    Jul 27
    Lack of data and validation scenarios challenge AI applications in Taiwan, says AIF CEO
    Jan 26
    Taiwania Capital Management plays early-stage investor + startup partner to boost international entrepreneurship ecosystem in Taiwan
    Nov 9
    Innovation's way at Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub Demo Day
    Nov 18, 2020
    AI unable to cope with coronavirus pandemic, says Taiwan AI Academy president
    Dec 25, 2019
    Taiwan must rely on home-grown AI talent, says expert
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Biggest Semiconductor Companies
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Aug 8, 14:38
    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains
    Monday 8 August 2022
    US Senate renews EV tax credit while many models likely not eligible
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Samsung to start manufacturing semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023
    Monday 8 August 2022
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines