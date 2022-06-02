China to boost car sales with new stimulus

The Chinese government recently announced a new stimulus package for the automotive industry, which is expected to boost mainly sales of traditional vehicles with small gasoline-powered engines, according to Chinese media reports.

The stimulus is expected to uplift consumption after many Chinese cities were only allowed restricted activities due to the pandemic in April and May.

Sources at suppliers said the stimulus may help improve mid-year car sales but with persistent shortages of components, car prices are likely to go up.

Beijing unveiled at the end of May that it was allocating CNY60 billion (US$8.97 billion) to revitalize the automotive sector, including reducing purchase tax. However, sources said while EV sales were mainly driven by demand, not incentives, the government stimulus may boost mainly sales of gasoline-powered vehicles.

As for electric vehicles (EV), the Chinese government has recruited 26 carmakers to promote EV sales in rural areas with a total of 70 EV models receiving incentives. The campaign is mainly targeting 2nd or 3rd tiered cities.

A boost for small ICE vehicles

According to the Chinese media reports, purchases of cars between June 1 and December 31 will get more or less subsidized. Notably, vehicles with 2-liter or smaller engines priced below CNY300,000 will be exempted 50% of purchase tax.

Secretary-general of China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) Cui Dong-shu said most small ICE vehicles are priced below CNY80,000, and the deal gets more attractive to car buyers as the stimulus gives up to 50% reduction in purchase tax.

Industry sources said the stimulus may not work wonder for EVs as shortages of components persist, and according to Cui, backlog orders of new energy vehicles reached 600,000 to 800,000 units as of the end of April.

Industry analysts said demand for vehicles have been subdued in recent years, but sales of 1.6- to 2-liter vehicles have been growing, particularly those from Geely and Chang-an Auto.

Shortages of components remain as risks

However, risks for the automotive sector remain high as auto chips and lithium batteries are still undersupplied. Some analysts are of the opinion that some carmakers may want to raise selling prices and focus on building mid-range and high-end models to squeeze more revenue.

Shortages of components will continue to prolong lead times as well.

The local and provincial governments in China have been announcing details of the stimulus package since early May. Some incentives last for only a month while others last until the end of the year. Shanghai, for example, is giving out additional 40,000 plates and CNY10,000 for each car buyer who trade a gasoline-powered vehicle for an EV.