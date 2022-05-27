中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, May 27, 2022
    Maxscend to commercialize production of SAW filters
    3min ago
    Korean chipmakers urge government support to foster and keep talent
    9min ago
    NXP to double down on R&D to support India's chip-making plans
    10min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Semiconductor, EV battery startups highlighted at Computex 2022

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Startup exhibitors gather at the Computex 2022 in Taipei. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Computex 2022 has spotlighted 18 startup teams with innovations about semiconductor, electric vehicle (EV) and other areas. The teams are expected to attract a total of NT$1 billion (US$33.8 million) in investment capital this year, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    The teams are showcasing their innovations at the pavilion of TREE (Taiwan Research Institute Entrepreneur Ecosystem) program hosted by the ministry's Department of Industrial Technology. The expo is taking place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center until May 27.

    Among them, three teams have established companies. Adirtek focuses on industrial IoT (IIoT) technology. Atayalan Taiwan develops 5G network for businesses. Taiwan Cybersecurity Foundry provides security threats monitoring technology. They were spun off from Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Institute for Information Industry (III), the department said.

    NanoSeeX and OmniMeasure, which produce equipment for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging measurement, as well as Good Battery, which develops solid-state lithium batteries, will form companies in the second half of this year, it said.

    NanoSeeX has developed a metrology tool for measuring N2 semiconductor process multilayer GAA structure and monitoring critical dimensions with atomic-level resolution. Compared with existing products on the market, NanoSeeX said its device has reduced measurement time by 90%.

    OmniMeasure offers 3D IC packaging and testing solutions. Its non-destructive optical testing tool can inspect chips built with through silicon via (TSV) technology up to a thickness-width ratio of 60:1, much better than the general 20:1 ratio of existing methods.

    AI-UP, another spin-off from ITRI, develops an on-line high precision laser thickness gauge system that measures thickness with micrometer-level accuracy. Its system has been adopted by certain production lines of Chung Hung Steel, Ton Yi Industry, and Create Steel Tech, and it is seeking cooperation with wafer foundries in Taiwan.

    Good Battery develops solid-state lithium batteries with networked amide epoxy polymer electrolyte (NAEPE), which it said can improve battery safety and life cycle. The new battery can double an EV's range compared with an existing liquid lithium battery. The team expects to found a cmpany in the second half of this year after its capital is ready.

