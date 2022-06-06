BlueWing Motors paints a different picture of e-mobility in SEA

Imagine having your gas-powered motorcycle converted into an electric one without needing to buy a new one - that is what BlueWing Motors can do for you and for the carbon market that is to come in Southeast Asia.

It gets tricky sometimes. As the Seoul-based new EV brand does not qualify as a carmaker for its modified vehicles to hit the roads in South Korea, it is targeting countries that oftentimes are less strict about modified scooters, including Vietnam and Indonesia.

In South Korea, electric scooters are not popular and are mostly used for delivery services. While electric vehicles are gaining popularity, "scooter riders in South Korea have a very bad reputation," said Jeremy Yi, global business director at BlueWing Motors.

But it is a different story in Indonesia and Vietnam, where electric vehicles are still deemed as luxury and charging infrastructures are still lacking. Gas-powered scooters and three-wheelers are so common that exhaust emissions are a major problem. In order to align with the world's goal to lower carbon emissions and to improve air quality, Southeast Asian countries need to take actions.

However, affordability of electric vehicles remains one of the hurdles for carmaker to overcome, so BlueWing Motors provides the least components that riders will need to convert a traditional motorbike into an zero-emitting one. Yi said the modification will require a contorller, an electric motor, a battery pack, and more; but the key here is that their controller provides good range and performance.

Converting a gas-powered two-wheeler is not only possible, but also cheaper and even more eco-friendly than buying new bikes, Yi said. Riders will be able to witness the whole modifying process at BlueWing's partner workshops, and it will cost much less than purchasing a brand-new vehicle.

"We are going to lower the costs to under US$1,000," Yi told DIGITIMES.

BlueWing Motors global business director Jeremy Yi.

Photo: BlueWing Motors

Vietnam

The company revealed that it will likely start a rental business around the tourist spots in two Vietnamese cities by the end of this year.

As the company focuses on building B2G and B2B connections, Yi is quite positive that the Vietnamese government will give a greenlight to BlueWing's rental service of the modified scooters.

"The regulations are relatively relaxed in Southeast Asia than in South Korea," said Yi. But the company has not given up the market potential in South Korea, said Yi, adding that they are starting a pilot project in Incheon Port, Seoul within a few months.

The Incheon port is a special territory where the modified scooters are not "banned," and BlueWing has begun negotiating with the Incheon Port Authority over the pilot test-runs.

Indonesia

Meanwhile, BlueWing is collaborating with Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Indonesia to develop the components needed for the vehicle, except for the main controller. UNS is the only university in Indonesia appointed by the government to research, develop, and test EVs.

Yi said they have been searching for local suppliers in Indonesia, so that most production activities will take place locally. He also highlighted the importance of setting up charging stations for riders.

Carbon commitments

Amid the global energy transition, BlueWing aims to collect the carbon rights following its launch of modified electric vehicles to generate more revenue. "BlueWing Motors will put much emphasis on collecting carbon rights," said CEO Kim Min-ho said.

BlueWing Motors CEO Kim Min-ho

Photo: BlueWing Motors

Sales of carbon credits could account for a significant proportion of carmakers' profits, as Tesla's financial reports have showed in the past years.

Last year, Indonesian president Joko Widodo declared to establish an emission trading system (ETS) in a push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A pilot trading system is set to launch in July, 2022, following a voluntary carbon market test-run in the power sector last year.

According to the government roadmap, a full-functioning carbon market is likely to start operating in 2025, which could make Indonesia the first Southeast Asian country with an official carbon trading mechanism.

According to the Jakarta Post citing data from McKinsey Nature Analytics, demand for carbon credit in Indonesia is estimated to reach approximately 60-85 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030.

As of May 2022, BlueWing's fundraising goal is US$1 million.