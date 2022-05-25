中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, May 26, 2022
    01:49
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Artilux intros GeSi sensor solution for TWS devices
    3h 32min ago
    IDMs, IC design gearing up for AIoT market growth
    3h 51min ago
    Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain weak
    4h 45min ago
    BOE unlikely to be excluded from Apple OLED panels supply chain
    5h 3min ago
    China MEMS sensor companies eyeing bigger global presence
    5h 55min ago
    Micron to start installing EUV fab tools at Taiwan plant in end-2022
    6h 7min ago
    Taiwan pure-play foundries on track to post record revenues in 2022
    6h 10min ago
    Acer warns of worsening inflation in 2H22
    6h 11min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Sony intros new flagship Bravia XR TV models into Taiwan

    Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Sony has launched the flagship models of its 2022 Bravia XR lineup, including the Z9K and X95K, in Taiwan.

    The new premium models come with Sony's latest technologies, including its cognitive smart processor XR, miniLED backlighting, and QD-OLED displays – features likely to help Sony slice a more significant share in the local market.

    Instead of gearing up production scale and investments to compete with rivals like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, Sony aims to boost its sales by bringing in innovative products with deepened technology integration, said the sources.

    According to sources at Sony Taiwan, Sony's XR cognitive processor helps improve the display images by applying image algorithm technology and the sound quality via its latest surround sound positioning technology.

    The new TVs also are equipped with the Bravia Cam, which can directly detect the distance between the viewer and the screen and automatically adjust the image and sound quality, added the sources.

    In addition, Sony also launched the Bravia Core video platform, which provides ultra-high-definition video streaming and video playback services with 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc quality.

    Some models of the new Bravia XR series models will be available in the local market starting in late May, with the 75-inch X95K carrying a suggested price of NT$209,900 (US$7,137), according to local media reports.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics
    Tags
    Bravia Sony Taiwan TV
    Related stories
    May 4
    COB miniLED-backlit TV demand is strong, says Epistar chairman
    Feb 18
    Samsung continues to boost microLED TVs
    Feb 16
    Taiwan LCD TVs – 4Q 2021
    Feb 8
    Global mini LED-backlit TV shipments in 2022 to be in large growth
    Jan 24
    2021 Global ODM/OEM TV shipments fall 9.4% on year
    Jan 14
    Competition heating up in high-end TV market
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    May 25, 09:04
    NXP soon to roll out new-gen 5nm automotive processor
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Safe autonomous transportation with edge AI: Q&A with Invision AI CEO and founder Karim Ali
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    IC packaging materials lifted by car, industrial needs
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Thailand incentivizes ICT and auto suppliers