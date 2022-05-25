Sony intros new flagship Bravia XR TV models into Taiwan

Sony has launched the flagship models of its 2022 Bravia XR lineup, including the Z9K and X95K, in Taiwan.

The new premium models come with Sony's latest technologies, including its cognitive smart processor XR, miniLED backlighting, and QD-OLED displays – features likely to help Sony slice a more significant share in the local market.

Instead of gearing up production scale and investments to compete with rivals like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, Sony aims to boost its sales by bringing in innovative products with deepened technology integration, said the sources.

According to sources at Sony Taiwan, Sony's XR cognitive processor helps improve the display images by applying image algorithm technology and the sound quality via its latest surround sound positioning technology.

The new TVs also are equipped with the Bravia Cam, which can directly detect the distance between the viewer and the screen and automatically adjust the image and sound quality, added the sources.

In addition, Sony also launched the Bravia Core video platform, which provides ultra-high-definition video streaming and video playback services with 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc quality.

Some models of the new Bravia XR series models will be available in the local market starting in late May, with the 75-inch X95K carrying a suggested price of NT$209,900 (US$7,137), according to local media reports.