Elan subsidiary enters supply chain for XR hardware

Eminent Electronic Technology, an Elan Microelectronics subsidiary specializing in the design of fingerprint sensors, has cut into the supply chain for a US vendor's XR (extended reality) platform, according to the company.

Eminent said AR-VR headsets are now much lighter and smaller thanks to advancements in optical technology.

It said its P-sensor (proximity sensor) has been adopted by a US XR platform vendor, and was showcased at MWC 2022.