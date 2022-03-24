UMT remains upbeat about demand for LEO satellites

High-frequency microwave device maker Universal Microwave Technology (UMT) remains upbeat about demand for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in 2022, as the company plans to kick off shipments for new-generation satellites that will be rolled out by its clients in the US and UK.

UMT expects LEO satellites to contribute 1,050% more to its revenues in 2022 compared to 2021, with orders reportedly from SpaceX being the main growth driver.

The company said the expansion of the LEO satellite industry will be rapid in the next two decades.

Among UMT's three major LEO satellite clients, SpaceX has been the most active, said industry sources. After announcing its plan to deploy a total of 12,000 LEO satellites for its Starlink project in 2015, SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 satellites to date. The company recently submitted a proposal to the Federal Communications Commission to launch 30,000 satellites into orbit as part of its Gen2 Starlink system.

To speed up its Starlink project and lower the costs for satellite launch, SpaceX is also developing a new generation of Starship. Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, said on Twitter that the company is aiming to launch its first Starship orbital flight in May. Sources at related supply chains have pointed out that the upcoming Starship launch is in alignment with SpaceX's plan to begin mass-producing its rockets in May.

UMT president Wu Tungyi said that SpaceX is using the new generation of rockets to carry more satellites into orbit, and that it is improving satellite design to increase data collection rates of satellites and ground station gateways. He said the new E-band satellites have six times the transmission throughput capacity than Ka-band satellites.

Since SpaceX will utilize both E-band slow wave amplifiers and Ka-band amplifiers instead of replacing one with the other, UMT is expected to see increased shipment of its LEO satellite communication solutions, according to industry sources. UMT is the sole supplier of E-band slow wave amplifiers for SpaceX, added the sources.

Meanwhile, one of UMT's clients in the UK has begun shipping LEO satellites, and another US client has also started trial production of its LEO satellite products.

LEO satellites generated about NT$40 million (US$1.39 million) of revenues for UMT in 2021, Wu disclosed.

Orders from SpaceX will account for 75% of UMT's product shipments in the next two years, the sources said.