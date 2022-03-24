Egis focuses on notebook sensor ICs for 2022 growth

Egis Technology hopes fingerprint sensor and dToF (direct time-of-flight) ICs used in notebooks and optical sensor ICs used in TWS devices can drive business growth in 2022, according to the company at a March 23 investor conference.

The market of smartphone-use fingerprint sensor ICs has seen price-cut competition as development of corresponding technology has come to a bottleneck, with clients unwilling to adopt new products, and as a result Egis' sales dropped 45% in 2021, said the company at a March 23 investors conference.

Egis expects considerable growth in shipments notebook-use fingerprint sensor ICs in 2022, for many notebook vendors have adopted match-in-sensor fingerprint authentication and Egis produces MCU that can match its fingerprint sensor ICs, the company noted.

Besides, Egis will begin production of dToF ICs in second-half 2022, which will be initially used in front cameras of notebooks for gesture recognition.

Egis began to ship optical sensor ICs for TWS devices at the end of 2021 and hopes to extend application to smartphones.

In a bid to combine its fingerprint sensor ICs with complementary technologies, Egis has invested in: Alcor Micro, which designs storage and input/output controller ICs; iCatch Technology, an image signal processors developer; and Airoha Technology, MediaTek's subsidiary that designs ICs mainly for TWS devices.

Egis is working with two wafer foundry service providers currently, and is in talks with three others trying to secure sufficient production capacity for its ICs, with one of them expected to begin supply in second-half 2022.

Egis posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.443 billion (US$124 million), gross margin of 39.79% and net loss of NT$215.6 million for 2021.

Egis has reported consolidated revenues of NT$224.4 million for February, declining 21.98% sequentially and 40.02% on year, and those of NT$512.0 million for January-February slipped 28.21% on year.