SEA roundup: Google launches US$6 million sustainability fund for APAC NPOs

Google is providing US$6 million Sustainability Seed Fund for non-profit organizations in the Asia Pacific region that use technology to combat climate change, pollution, waste, and to promote renewables and circular economy, Nikkei Asia has reported. Google Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt said the fund is meant to supercharge charitable groups in Asia to accelerate sustainability tech growth.

Goto plans to raise at least US$1.1 billion through IPO

According to TechCrunch, Indonesia-based GoTo Group plans to raise US$1.1 billion from its Indonesia IPO in April. The company has previously mentioned that it has plans to get listed in the US, too.

Penang reports record high manufacturing investment at US$18 billion in 2021

According to Edge Markets, Penang, Malaysia reported MYR76.2 billion (US$18.1 billion) worth of approved manufacturing investment in 2021, and 98% of the investment was foreign direct investment. The record-high amount of investment in Penang even exceeded the combined amount from 2012 to 2020, which was MYR73.1 billion.

Local train freight service from Vietnam to Europe suspended

According to Vietnamnet, the Vietnam Railway Corporation said the launch of a new container train service linking Da Nang, Vietnam and Europe has been suspended due to Russia-Ukraine conflict. Local reports said the train transports IKEA-branded furniture from Vietnam to Europe.

Thai solar farm developer SPCG spends US$90 million on expansion

According to The Bangkok Post, SPCG, a large solar farm developer in Thailand, is expanding into the Eastern Economic Corridor, east Thailand. The company spent THB3 billion (US$89.6 million) purchasing land and building new solar farms with an estimated electricity capacity of 316MW and an additional capacity of 200MW later in the second phase of the project. The first phase is expected to complete this year.