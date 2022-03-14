SEA roundup: Softbank no longer investing in Borneo project

SoftBank has pulled out investment in Indonesia's new capital project on Borneo Island, according to Jakarta Post. Indonesia is building what its president Jokowi Widodo called "the world's largest green industrial park" on Borneo Island, including the Kalimantan Industrial Park (KIPI), Nikkei Asia has reported. Construction began in December and was backed mostly by investors from China and the UAE.

Malaysia and Japan to enhance collaboration in tackling supply chain challenges

According to The Star, with Malaysia soon to kick off RCEP this month, Japan and Malaysia are anticipating more bilateral trade and investment from each other under the economic agreement RCEP as well as the CPTPP. Malaysia's minister of international trade and industry said both sides are working together to tackle global supply chain issues.

Vietnam-US trade tops US$111 billion in 2021

According to Tuoi Tre news, the trade turnover between Vietnam and the US - Vietnam's largest trade partner and one of the major investors - increased by 250 times to over US$111 billion in 2021 from US$450 million in 1995. Both sides discussed measures to continue promoting bilateral trade in the post-COVID era at the US-Vietnam Business Summit 2022 last week.

Singapore imposes higher levies on luxury cars

According to CNA News, Singapore's budget for 2022 includes imposing a higher luxury car tax and building more EV charging points. The government is taking measures to accelerate adoption of EV after new EV registration rose from 0.2% of total new car registrations in 2020 to 4% last year.

30 electric buses hit the roads of Jakarta

According to Jakarta Globe, 30 electric buses, manufactured by Chinese carmaker BYD and imported by local firm Vektr Mobiliti Indonesia, hit the road of Jakarta last week. The city plans to operate at least 100 e-buses by 2025.