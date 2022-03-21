Japan's carmakers betting on all-solid-state battery

While the lithium-ion battery is widely used in electric vehicles (EV), the technology offers a limited driving range. The all-solid-state battery looks the most promising among all the solutions to address range anxiety. Toyota, Nissan, and Honda are all developing the technology to ensure they control the critical techniques.

Panasonic, Japan's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer, fell to third place in the global market share. The company once dominated the battery market but has not invested heavily in equipment and facilities like its China and South Korea counterparts. As a result, the all-solid-state battery has become the hope for Japan to make a comeback in the EV battery market.

Toyota, Nissan and Honda are likely to develop all-solid-state batteries themselves or invest in startups to get the techniques instead of sourcing them out, as they did with HEV's battery. The automakers need to possess the technical know-how because batteries are essential to BEVs and the manufacturing requires long-term expenditure.

Toyota, Nissan and Honda's progress on all-solid-state battery development Company Progress Toyota 1. Launches the commercialized products in the second half of the 2020s 2. Owns 1,000 international patents regarding the all-solid-state battery Nissan 1. Will invest JPY140 billion in all-solid-state battery development. 2. Will install and commission a pilot production line in Japan in 2024. Mass production will start in 2028. Honda 1. Plans to verify its multi-layered stacked pouch all-solid-state products through pilot production lines by the end of March 2022 2. Aims to commercialize the product in 2030

Source: automakers, complied by DIGITIMES March 2022

Toyota's investment in battery pressuring Nissan and Honda

According to Nikkei and Nikkan, Toyota announced in September 2021 that it would put JPY1,500 billion (US$12.6 billion) into the EV battery business by 2030, with JYP1,000 billion for ramping up production to 200GWh.

The carmaker revised the plan three months later by saying it would invest JPY4,000 billion in EV and battery manufacture. It also leveled up the manufacturing goal by 2030 to 280GWh with JPY2,000 billion. Toyota made the change because it had raised the sales goals for EVs and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) from two million to at least 3.5 million cars by 2030.

The company started to equip LQ, a concept vehicle, with all-solid-state batteries in June 2020 and gather the battery's data through drives. The vehicle received a plate two months later to execute driving tests.

Toyota LQ; Credit: Toyota

Toyota has stayed on track to launch the commercialized all-solid-state battery products in the second half of the 2020s. It will put the technology in an HEV first and then Lexus' BEVs. It is one of the leading players in this worldwide all-solid-state battery race.

The German-based Volkswagen is developing all-solid-state batteries with QuantumScape, a US startup. The duo uses lithium for the anode and aims sometime between 2024 and 2025 for mass production.

Moreover, BMW has partnered with US startup Solid Power for developing the all-solid-state battery. They plan to release pilot products in 2022, test the batteries on the road in 2025 and officially launch the technology in 2030. The companies aforementioned all have similar schedules with Toyota for the all-solid-state battery development.

But Toyota has already acquired far more patents than its competitors. According to a Shobayashi International Patent & Trademark Office report, the carmaker holds approximately 1,000 international patents regarding the all-solid-state battery. The number is significantly higher than LG Chem, ranked second with about 500 patents.

Ryoji Kanno, a professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, developed EV batteries with Toyota before. In 2021, he said all-solid-state batteries are likely to be commercialized within five years. However, the technology would require constant revisions to demonstrate its strength, just like lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries do.

Nissan targeting 2024 for all-solid-state battery pilot production and 2028 for market launch

In January 2022, Nissan and its allies, the Renault Group and Mitsubishi Motors announced that they will ramp up battery production to 220GWh, 20 times of current output, by the fiscal year 2030 (April 2030 to March 2031). It is close to Toyota's production goal of 280GWh by 2030.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will expand battery production in Japan and France. It will also build new battery plants with Envision AESC, which Nissan holds minority shares.

By the fiscal year 2026, the alliance would invest EUR23 billion (US$25.4 billion) in EV research and development. It plans to release 35 BEV models by 2035, with 90% being manufactured through five shared EV platforms.

Nissan will lead the development of all-solid-state batteries. The technology will be put in the alliance's BEV models to raise output to offset production costs.

Nissan projects that the price of EV batteries would be down to US$75/kWh in 2028. By simplifying the cooling system in all-solid-state batteries, Nissan is likely to lower the cost down to US$65/kWh. Therefore, it would realize the price parity between EV and internal combustion engine cars.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolytes, Nissan's all-solid-state batteries would not have issues such as electrolyte leakage and temperature limits. The automaker has said that it will invest JPY140 billion in all-solid-state battery development. It will install and commission a pilot production line at a factory in Yokohama, Japan, in 2024. Mass production will start in 2028.

Nissan has spent more than JPY100 billion on developing all-solid-state battery technology. The carmaker owns new battery techniques again since selling its battery subsidiary, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), to Envision Group of China in 2018.

Makoto Uchida, Nissan's president and CEO, said producing all-solid-state batteries is more than adopting solid-state electrolytes. The technology also uses new cathode and anode materials. But neither the president nor the company has disclosed what new materials they will use.

The industry is making progress in developing cobalt-free cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. As for anode materials, a trend of adopting silicon-based materials to encompass more lithium-ion is growing. For example, Japan's National Institute of Materials Science used silicon for anode materials in 2017. The adoption increased battery capacity by 1.5 times and lithium-ion by 10 times.

Nissan latest EV platform is equipped with all-solid-state batteries. Credit: Nissan

Honda developing multi-layered stacked pouch all-solid-state battery, aiming 2030 for commercialization

Honda plans to verify its all-solid-state products through pilot production lines by the end of March 2022. The automaker shared the progress on developing the battery technology at Automotive World, an annual automotive exhibition and conference, in January 2022.

Honda's all-solid-state battery contains multi-layered stacked pouch cells. The company aims to commercialize the product in 2030. A BEV equipped with all-solid-state batteries could achieve the same price level and driving range as an HEV.

Starting from 2040, Honda would only sell BEVs and FCEVs, with an annual target sale of four million cars. Therefore, its demand for batteries would rapidly grow. It has said it would develop the battery business through ramping up liquid electrolyte lithium-ion battery production and investment in commercializing the next-generation batteries.

Before its all-solid-state battery is released to the market, Honda will refine current battery products or launch new ones to satisfy needs. For example, the carmaker announced in January 2022 that it would acquire 2% of shares of SolidEnergy Systems (SES), a US battery startup.

In February 2022, SES started to trade publicly on the New York Stock Exchange through a SPAC deal and accepted Honda's investment. The duo also signed a joint development agreement in lithium-metal secondary batteries. This type of battery possesses greater energy density that would extend the driving range effectively.

Honda reinforces that it will develop EV batteries in multiple ways, including researching all-solid-state batteries and collaborating with SES on lithium-metal batteries.

SES also received funds from General Motors and Hyundai Motor. In addition, Taiwan-based Foxconn is one of SES' investors.

Founded in 2012 by Qichao Hu, SES is based in Boston, where it develops materials and algorithms. The company has built and expanded pilot production lines in China and South Korea, developing battery cells, modules and collaborating with carmakers.