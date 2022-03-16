Samsung SDI trims battery pack biz in China

Samsung SDI has been trimming its battery pack manufacturing business in China, having shut down two battery pack subsidiaries there in 2021, according to a Korean media report.

Early last year, Samsung SDI Changchun Power Battery (SCPB) was shut down, and in later 2021, Samsung SDI Wuxi Battery Systems (SWBS) also folded, according to Chosun Biz.

Samsung SDI's business in China has been affected by China's excluding Korean-brand EV batteries from receiving subsidies as a retaliation to South Korea's agreement with the US to deploy terminal high altitude area defense (THAAD). Both subsidiairies made losses before closing down.

The Changchun subsidiary was established to take over orders from Magna Steyr. Magna Steyr was acquired by Samsung SDI in 2015. Once all the orders from Magna Steyr were completed, the Changchun unit was not able to obtain new ones, the report said.

As Samsung SDI is now expanding in Hungary and in the US with Stellantis, market observers speculated that the South Korean company may shrink its presence in the Chinese market. Although the company still runs battery cell manufacturing in Tianjing and Xian, China, it is still difficult for it to gain more market share given the restrictions against South Korean branded batteries.

According to The Korea Times, the company said closures of the Wuxi and Changchun subsidiaries are part of its strategy to streamline overseas production lines.