China carmakers suspend production due to Shenzhen lockdown

The government-imposed weeklong lockdown in Shenzhen, China due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases is disrupting crucial electronics device shipments for automotive electronics, prompting carmakers based in Changchun, Jilin province, such as FAW Group to halt production at their factories.

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Chinese port cities like Tianjin, Shanghai and Shenzhen is causing concerns for the global supply chain once again. Changchun, a major automotive industrial cluster, also has raised its epidemic prevention measures.

As a result, FAW Group decided to suspend production at its five Changchun factories, which have a combined annual production capacity of three million vehicles, between March 13-16. Industry observers estimated that the suspension would result in 50,000 less vehicles being made.

In January, a joint venture between FAW Group and Toyota in Tianjin was also forced to halt production for several days due to local COVID-19 restrictions, causing an on-year 45.41% drop in its January 2022 production and an on-year 37.71% decrease in its annual sales. FAW Group's January sales also dropped 25.91% on year to 311,150 units.

According to its operational targets for 2022 announced at the beginning of the year, FAW Group aims to boost its annual sales by 17.1% to 4.1 million vehicles and raise its annual revenue by 8.9% to CNY770 billion (US$121 billion) with a global market share of 15%. Whether the production suspension at its Changchun factories would prevent it from achieving its goals remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Foxconn has also halted operation at its Longhua and Guanlan plants in Shenzhen since March 14. Both factories have iDPBG production lines and mainly manufacture and assemble components for Apple's iPhones and iPads.

The Shenzhen lockdown came on the heels of Apple's new product announcement, and the suspension of Foxconn's factories could be concerning for the smartphone maker. However, industry sources pointed out that Foxconn's iPhone production site in Zhengzhou and its Apple Watch and PC assembly plant in Chengdu remain unaffected by China's COVID measures. The sources also quoted Foxconn as saying that it had prepared several backup plants and had made necessary production adjustment.

The sources said the Shenzhen lockdown would have the largest impact on electronics components suppliers that were poised to enjoy peak season sales. However, many companies had built up inventories in response to the local COVID-19 outbreak prior to the Lunar New Year holidays, and that could perhaps help them mitigate damage caused by the current lockdown, the sources explained.