Indian's battery-swapping policy may not lead to higher EV penetration

In an era when electric vehicle (EV) sales rapidly rise, the Indian government is trying to promote interchangeable battery-swapping standards as an alternative to setting up charging stations. However, swappable EVs have their economic disadvantages, and interchangeable battery-swapping has security concerns.

India's Ministry of Finance announced a plan to release an interchangeable battery-swapping policy in 2022. According to The Economic Times, the official think tank NITI Aayog plans to roll out a battery-swapping plan in the next three to four months. Bloomberg Quint cited sources saying that NITI Aayog is working with the Bureau of Indian Standards, the Ministry of Science and Technologies, and others to finalize detailed technical standards for EV batteries.

Swappable EVs have their advantages. Swapping is much faster than charging a battery, and the upfront cost of buying a battery-swappable EV is about 40% cheaper than a typical EV with a battery. A widespread battery-swapping network would help relieve drivers' range anxiety. Besides, EV vendors can introduce an innovative Battery-as-a-Service model to compete with others.

Still, battery-swappable EVs have their disadvantages. Each battery-swapping station needs to serve a certain amount of demand to ensure a positive return on investment. Setting up a widespread swapping station network requires huge capital expenditure, and the cost will pass on to the consumers, perhaps in the form of the monthly fee, increasing the total cost of owning an EV.

For consumers, a traditional EV with a battery requires a higher upfront cost and lower operating cost, and a battery-free swappable EV requires a lower upfront cost but a much higher operating cost. Price-sensitive consumers in India may buy a traditional EV to better control their expenditure unless the Indian central and state governments are willing to regard swap stations as public infrastructure and absorb the building cost. That is why many Indian mobile users prefer pre-paid SIM cards to post-paid cards.

There is already a variety of batteries in the Indian EV market, and for suppliers, there is massive uncertainty about an interchangeable battery-swapping standard. Furthermore, after adopting the common battery-swapping standards, EV makers in India will have few ways but price competition to differentiate themselves, which favors those who have significant production capabilities to utilize economy of scale.

In addition, a standardized battery-swap network may allow access to precious battery usage data and personal information for competitors and third parties, leaving battery swap stations vulnerable to hackers and data miners.

The sales of EVs in India are growing at an unprecedented rate. Although there are some advantages of battery-swappable EVs over EVs sold with batteries, not only the total cost of battery-swappable vehicles may be higher, but the industry may also be reluctant to adopt a swapping standard and lose the competitive edge.