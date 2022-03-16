TSEC returns to profits in 2021

Solar cell and PV module maker TSEC recorded net profit of NT$46.3 million (US$1.7 million) for 2021 after suffering net losses for four consecutive years since 2017, according to the company.

TSEC posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.245 billion, gross margin of 14.56%, operating profit of NT$265.7 million, net profit of NT$245.0 million and net EPS of NT$0.55 for fourth-quarter 2021, swinging from net loss of NT$198.7 million for the first three quarters into profitability for the whole year.

TSEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$591.6 million for February 2022, decreasing 18.35% sequentially but increasing 64.72% on year, and those of NT$1.316 billion for January-February hiked 82.03% on year.

TSEC has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until the second half of 2022.

Fellow maker United Renewable Energy (URE) saw net loss of NT$1.288 billion for 2021, while Motech Industries posted net profit of NT$106.7 million for 2021.