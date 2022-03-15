中文網
    Taipei
    Displays + Photonics

    Epistar setting up miniLED capacity in China

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar is setting up miniLED chip production lines equivalent to annual capacity of 300,000 4-inch wafers in China, catering to local clients, according to chairman Lee Biing-jye for Ennostar, the parent company of Epistar.

    The production lines will start coming into operation beginning second-quarter 2022.

    While several China-based LED chip makers have stepped into miniLED, none of them have begun volume production and it remains unclear when they can reach stable yield rates, Lee said, adding miniED chip prices are stable currently and Epistar expects to maintain full or nearly full utilization of miniLED chip production.

    The largest China-based LED chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics has begun small-volume production of miniLED chips for trial use in backlighting by Chinese LCD panel makers, and it takes 2-3 months to verify the trial results, said industry sources.

    Ennostar chairman Lee Biing-jye

    Ennostar chairman Lee Biing-jye
    Photo: Siu Han, DIGITIMES, March 2022

