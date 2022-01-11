中文網
    Automotive cooling fan maker sees order visibility extended to 1Q23

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Automotive cooling fan supplier Yen Sun Technology has seen order visibility extended to the first quarter of 2023, and is set to proceed with capacity expansions to better fulfill orders from clients, according to the Taiwan-based company.

    The company said monthly production capacity at its plant in Tainan, southern Taiwan, has reached 700,000 units, and its total local monthly output is expected to double in three years after its new plant at Ren Wu Industrial Park in the southern port city of Kaohsiung becomes operational. The new plant will be dedicated to production of high-end and automotive cooling fans and modules.

    Yen Sun has reported its 2021 revenues grew 18.26% on year reaching a record high of NT$3.937 billion (US$142.18 million), and attributed the revenue gains to stable influx of orders, sound inventory management of semiconductor and plastics materials, and smooth commercialization of new capacity at its plant in Dongguan, China.

    Monthly capacity at the China plant is expected to increase to 400,000 units in 2022 before reaching full capacity of 1.2 million in next few years, with products to be fabricated including car seat ventilators, battery heat sink and thermal modules, and LiDAR solutions.

    Yen Sun is also actively developing cooling fans for new energy vehicles in cooperation with existing automotive clients, seeking to kicking off shipments later this year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    automotive battery capacity cooling inventory LiDAR supplier
