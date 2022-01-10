中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    TSMC posts record 4Q21 revenue

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    TSMC saw its revenue climb to a record high of NT$438.19 billion (US$15.84 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

    TSMC has reported revenue of NT$155.38 billion for December 2021, up 4.8% sequentially and 32.4% from a year earlier, and hitting a monthly high.

    TSMC's revenue for 2021 totaled NT$1.59 trillion, rising 18.5% on year and also reaching an annual high.

    TSMC will discuss its performance in the fourth quarter of 2021, and provide a business outlook at an upcoming earnings conference call scheduled for January 13.

    TSMC estimated previously fourth-quarter revenues at between US$15.4 billion and US$15.7 billion - a 4.5% sequential increase at the midpoint - and narrowed its revenue growth outlook this year to 24% in US dollar terms.

