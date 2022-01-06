中文網
    Tech Chips + Components

    Qualcomm, Alps Alpine work together to advance automotive in-cabin capabilities

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Qualcomm Technologies and Alps Alpine have announced their joint work to deliver the Digital Cabin - a proposal for future mobility to enrich a space of style and comfort, even behind the cockpit.

    The Digital Cabin uses High-Performance Reference Architecture (HPRA), Alps Alpine's original integrated electronic control unit (ECU) powered by the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms. HPRA is used to perform software processing for the Digital Cabin via human-machine interface (HMI), sensor and connectivity technologies, enabling advanced infotainment and cockpit capabilities in the vehicle.

    The 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies are artificial intelligence (AI)-based platforms designed to support higher levels of compute and computing intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next-generation vehicles, said the companies. By using the platforms to power HPRA, Alps Alpine aims to deliver safety, comfort and top-of-the-line entertainment solutions. This work reflects Qualcomm Technologies' and Alps Alpine's continued commitment to delivering unmatched, next-generation experiences within the automotive cabin and cockpit. The Digital Cabin technologies from Alps Alpine, powered by Qualcomm Technologies, include an e-mirror providing a peripheral view with dramatically reduced blind spots, next-generation input and output devices integrated into door trims, a large ceiling display, and sound zones that project sound individually to each person.

    By combining Alps Alpine's HMI, sensor, connectivity and infotainment technology with Qualcomm Technologies' fully scalable cockpit solutions - designed with a modular architecture to allow automakers to deliver a variety of customizable options for their consumers - the companies are further enhancing the digital in-vehicle experience.

    "We are excited to continue our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver advanced in-vehicle solutions that combine high-performance telematics solutions with enhanced connectivity," said Yoshikatsu Watanabe, vice president, infotainment business, Alps Alpine. "The Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms have allowed us to design unrivaled capabilities in the car, achieving our goal of delivering one-of-a-kind experiences to drivers and passengers."

    "We deeply value our work with Alps Alpine and are confident that, together, we will continue to transform in-vehicle experiences," said Shyam Krishnamurthy, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. "By powering HPRA, we are bringing the benefits of next-generation telematics, high-speed connectivity and powerful compute capabilities to the car."

    The Digital Cabin using HPRA and powered by the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms was first showcased in Japan in 2020. Alps Alpine aims for these features to be commercially available in 2024.

