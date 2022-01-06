CES 2022: Intel achieves major milestones across automotive, PCs, graphics

As part of CES 2022, Intel demonstrated advancements and momentum with Mobileye, progress toward discrete graphics leadership and the launch of the newest members of the 12th Gen Intel Core family.

With these milestones, Intel said it furthers its commitment to enable the industry and its customers and partners to harness the technology superpowers - ubiquitous computing, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, pervasive connectivity and artificial intelligence - at the heart of the digital transformation.

Mobileye announced a new system-on-chip (SoC) that is purpose-built for autonomous vehicles (AVs). Built on Mobileye's industry-leading EyeQ technology, EyeQ Ultra does the work of 10 EyeQ5 SoCs in a single package and was designed to deliver the optimum power performance of a fully self-driving vehicle.

Intel announced the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. Built on the Intel 7 process node with Intel's first-ever performance hybrid design, the H-series, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK, delivers up to 40% higher performance for unparalleled gaming experiences and up to 28% faster game play than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market, the i9-11980HK.

Intel showcased more than 20 new devices powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series, with more than 100 devices in total expected to launch with partners including Acer, Asustek, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. In addition, Intel unveiled a new ultraportable mobile processor - the P-series product line - to bring enthusiast levels of performance to thin-and-light notebooks.

Intel marked a new era in the discrete graphics market by announcing the shipment of Intel Arc graphics (codenamed "Alchemist") to original equipment manufacturer customers. Intel Arc graphics is the brand for Intel's upcoming consumer high-performance graphics product. It delivers new choice to the industry, including many all-Intel discrete graphics platforms.

With more than 50 new mobile and desktop customer designs announced with Intel Arc graphics, including with Acer, Asustek, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC.

Intel said the Arc graphics will offer industry-leading advanced features such as hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) AI-driven upscaling technology and Intel Deep Link technology.

Intel announced ISV partner momentum with its XeSS AI-driven upscaling technology, which is currently being integrated into many game titles across a range of publishers.

Game studio adoption of XeSS continues to grow. Studios committed to supporting the technology include 505 Games, Codemasters, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IOI, Illfonic, Kojima Productions, Massive Work Studio, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft and Wonder People.

Intel Deep Link technology harnesses the full power of the platform to further accelerate a range of key workloads when matched with a compatible Intel Core processor.

Intel Deep Link technology extends Intel's years of platform leadership by leveraging multiple processing engines, a common software framework and Intel platform expertise to bring new capabilities and better performance to PCs with Intel Arc graphics and compatible Intel Core CPUs.