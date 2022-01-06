Not cars, electric tuk tuk could become popular in India after scooters

India is on the cusp of the EV revolution, leading with demand in the two-wheeler segment. Over a dozen companies are trying to get a share of the EV scooter market alone. Major carmakers like Tata, Hyundai, and MG Motor are making steady inroads in the four-wheeler segment.

But even before EV passenger cars become popular, a sector that could see rapid adoption here is the electric tuk tuk. In India, they are known as autorickshaws and are a prevalent mode of public transport.

Currently, the market is dominated by Mahindra. Other companies like Piaggio, which has had a strong presence in the ICE segment, have recently launched their EV. Reports suggest Bajaj and TVS, who have traditionally been the biggest players in the market, plan to launch EVs. There are also some startups like Ecoyan that are fighting for market share.

Why is the demand for EV 3-wheelers

Speaking to Digitimes Asia, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, said that they have seen a significant shift of ICE customers to EVs in both the cargo as well as the passenger segment in 2021.

"There has been an overall uptake of Mahindra EVs by 16 percent from last year," Mishra said. "Mahindra's electric range of three-wheelers command a 68% share of the market today. The EV adoption has been quicker in this segment primarily due to the lower cost of ownership and fantastic savings of more than Rs 2 lakh (about $2,684) in five years that the Mahindra electric auto offers."

Others agree. Asit Mohidar, senior manager for marketing and operations at Ecoyan, expects 3-wheelers to capture more than 80% of the market share in the next 2-3 years.

"There is ample potential for both cargo and passenger vehicles in 3-wheeled segments for first and last-mile connectivity," Mohidar said. "Reasons are eco-friendliness, very cheap & cost-effective mode of transportation, low maintenance cost, noiseless and smooth drive, and a fast-growing EV infrastructure."

What do the 3-wheeler customers want?

The needs of the 3-wheeler customer are slightly different from those who may buy cars and scooters. This is primarily because it's a B2B segment.

"A 3-wheeler customer needs his vehicle to run almost 100km a day and give him the quickest turnaround time," Mishra said. "He also looks at more savings to enhance his livelihood. Our Treo range of electric three-wheelers promises all this along with the convenience of a direct drive transmission (no fatigue), smoke-and sound-less drive, as well as the lowest operating and maintenance costs in the industry. The customer only has to plug in the vehicle, using the onboard charger, to a 16A socket to charge it. In short, it is a complete and irresistible value-for-money proposition for the customer."

Mileage, speed, and fast charging option are the primary requirements, according to Mohidar. Ecoyan provides a large battery pack for higher mileage and plans to soon offer a newer segment of vehicles that integrates higher mileage, speed, and fast charging options.

"Retrofitting of the electrical system in their existing vehicle is also one of the requirements of 3-wheeler customers," Mohidar said. "Ecoyan is also planning to provide a low-cost retrofitting solution to those customers in the future."

Supply chain and investment requirements

Most components like the MCU, chargers, motor, LDC, and charger are made in India for Mahindra's electric three-wheelers. However, the battery cells continue to be imported. Ecoyan, on the other hand, sources every component, including the battery, locally.

The 3-wheeler segment, being a relatively high volume, requires the supply chain to have the infrastructure available to cater to the market demand and technology roadmap in sync with the market updates. Mishra pointed out that more government incentives and investments may lower the cost of the EVs to their ICE counterparts and drive demand higher.

"Investments could also be made in the charging infrastructure in the country," Mishra said. "It is at a very nascent stage, and democratization of charging infrastructure will be quite helpful. At present, there is a low willingness by financers to provide loans for EVs. The rate of interest on electric 3-wheeler finance is between 25-30%, and this is quite high. We need to look at investing in EV finance so that customers can get easy access to the electric vehicles."

Mahindra has multiple partnerships with public charging infrastructure companies like EVM, Magenta, Okaya, etc., for setting up charging points across India. They also have an MoU with Reliance bp, wherein more charging points will be set up, and at the same time, there will also be battery swapping stations that are in the works.

The case for local supply chain

Most manufacturers would prefer to have a local component sourcing ecosystem. Developing this has been a major interest for the Indian government as well, which has promoted self-reliance.

Mishra expects the local component manufacturing to pick up with incentives from the government. Of course, there are still concerns about local manufacturing infrastructure. We will have to wait and see how the industry transforms itself.