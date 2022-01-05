NXP says imaging radar and LiDAR equally popular with carmakers

Imaging radars and LiDARs have been equally popular in the global automotive supply chain as carmakers are considering both for their future vehicle development, according to Ting Wei Li, chairman of NXP Greater China.

As CES 2022, one of the world's largest technology conventions, kicked off on January 5, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and active sensors for autonomous driving are drawing significant attention. While some players in the global automotive supply chain have adopted NXP's 4D mmWave imaging radar, others have placed their focus on LiDARs, which are seeing a massive price drop in the last few years.

When asked about which sensors are more reliable, Li said that both imaging radars and LiDARs have their strengths and limitations and that they are equally applicable to autonomous driving. He said carmakers tend to make different choices based on cost and functionality.

Li pointed out that NXP chooses to invest in radar sensors because they are less affected by the weather and can offer range detection at up to 300 meters with high accuracy. He added that NXP has received orders for its radar sensors from clients in Taiwan, China, Europe and the US and that many large-sized trucks in Europe have adopted NXP's side radars for blind-spot detection.

While most of NXP's clients are pairing its ICs with mmWave imaging radars, Li expects some clients to pair NXP's ICs with LiDARs in the future. He said carmakers should understand the advantages and disadvantages of each combination before they make a decision.