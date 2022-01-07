中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 7, 2022
    17:56
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES 2022
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Master Talks 1: MIT scholar's advice for Taiwan companies to attain sustainability

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan has succeeded in transforming from a low value-added assembler to a technology designer and provider over the past decades. To keep growing in the future, MIT scholar Donald Lessard said enterprises have to create "recipes" others will follow.

    The professor of international management emeritus at MIT Sloan School made the remarks at "Building a Better World," a master series organized by Epoch Foundation and MIT Sloan School of Management.

    Rafael Reif, president of MIT, said the series is to mark the 30-year partnership between Epoch and MIT. Leading faculty and researchers at MIT will share their insights on topics of special importance to Taiwan in science, technology, management, and policy.

    In a speech titled Taiwan's evolving positioning and competitive advantage, Lessard, who has worked with various Taiwan-based enterprises, said the collaboration over the past 30 years between Epoch and MIT focuses on the competitiveness of the nation and firms. He said he enjoyed watching Taiwanese firms become world leaders and seeing Taiwan grow as a political entity.

    Using cooking as a metaphor, Lessard said what differentiates a company or a country is the ability to create a "recipe" that others will follow.

    "If you think about large systems, digital information systems, electrical systems, etc. Creating recipes that work in those situations really matters. And if you focus on the abilities to create recipes, then you need to think about what the mechanism is for curating those capabilities and growing them over time," Lessard said.

    The professor mentioned the RATs and CATs framework, to which he introduced and has constantly talked about in the Epoch-MIT program. The RATs check if the capabilities developed domestically are relevant to other markets, if they are appropriable by the company and if they can be transferred to other places.

    Lessard said Taiwan, with an integrated policy system, can tweak its own condition, so what happens at home can be relevant in other places. He said Taiwan is a little bit like Finland's early digital age when Nokia emerged as a lead firm, following European and US standards, but was not trapped by either.

    "One could imagine Taiwan in a very similar position of being able to cross that boundary, of being both open to the West, open to the East, operating there," Lessard said.

    He also highlighted the CATs, which focus on how companies find new "business recipes" that are complementary to their operation. Once they are ready, companies can transfer those practices to other locations. Lessard said a company could build a dynamic system over time through the process.

    While some might say Taiwan is in a difficult position with the ongoing US-China competition, Lessard said the situation is likely to be extremely moving and dynamic but could have many "technological advantages." The possible results from Taiwan's intimate connection with the technologies and markets of the West and the East and with supply chains.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    commentary Epoch MIT startup Taiwan
    Related stories
    Dec 30
    Building trust in the edge devices: Interview with the CEO of CollaboGate
    Dec 20
    Gogoro leverages AI solution to rapidly expand to India, Indonesia and China
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Opinions
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Opinions
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 7, 11:06
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    5G & AIoT hackathon event boosts digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Software, hardware developers boost AIoT and explore new business opportunities in edge computing
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms