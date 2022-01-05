中文網
    India-based VVDN reportedly eyes IPO, as it steps up tablet production

    Qualified for three of the incentive programs for manufacturing in India, VVDN Technologies has announced that it has begun designing, developing, and producing tablets for both local and global vendors, according to Business Standard and Economic Times.

    Made in India

    Out of the Indian government's 13 production-linked incentive schemes (PLI), VVDN is poised to receive subsidies from the government for mass manufacturing white goods, telecom products, and IT hardware (including notebooks, tablets, AIO PCs and servers) locally. The IT hardware PLI came at a time when the pandemic forced everyone to work and learn from home. Digitalization gave the Indian government a confidence boost for reaching the goal of "Made in India, Made for the World."

    Finnish manufacturer HMD Global also announced that it will be making tablets in India, and so has China-based smartphone maker Realme.

    Economic Times cited a CMR report as estimating that India's tablet shipments are likely to grow 4% year-on-year for the fourth quarter of 2021, after rising 116% sequentially in the third quarter, capped by chip shortages. However, the report said that large vendors such as Lenovo, Apple and Samsung, who are the top-3 tablet vendors in India, should remain unaffected by the chip crunch.

    VVDN's next step

    Electronics B2B cited sources as saying that VVDN is preparing to go public within one to two years and the coming decade or two will be an era of electronics.

    For the past few years, the Indian government has spent an accumulated sum of over US$30 billion in building the local electronics supply chain and promoting self-sufficiency. The rate of added-value of India's manufacturing is expected to increase from 18% to 25% in 2022 and electronics manufacturing to rise 30% year-on-year to INR6.9 trillion (US$92 billion), according to Livemint citing officials at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiT) as saying.

    According to data from Chitorgarth, India's last wave of IPOs in the consumer electronics sector was when HPL Electric & Power, Dixon Technologies, and Amber Enterprises India went public around 2016-2018.

    For the next five years, MeiT hopes India would become an electronics-manufacturing hub with the size of US$250 billion. Officials from the Indian government has projected that the electronics sector will generate US$300 billion between 2024-2025.

