Highlights of the day: Samsung reportedly to raise SSD prices

The SSD market will see vendors heading towards different pricing strategies in first-quarter 2022, with Samsung mulling raising prices and others planning to reduce theirs. Despite growing demand for third-generation semiconductors, but production at 8-inch fabs for them is unlikely to rise in the near future. For 5G O-RAN, business opportunities will be coming faster from private networks than from public ones.

Samsung reportedly mulling raising SSD quotes in 1Q22: Samsung Electronics reportedly is mulling raising quotes for its own-brand SSD products in the first quarter of 2022, while some brand vendors are reducing prices by less than 10% to attract more orders amid sluggish terminal demand, leading to mixed market sentiment, according to industry sources.

Production of 8-inch third-gen semiconductors unlikely to increase soon: Although demand for third-generation semiconductors has been stably increasing, production capability for 8-inch gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) wafers will unlikely increase in a short period of time, according to industry sources.

Opportunities for 5G O-RAN enterprise private networks closer than public networks: Demand for 5G O-RAN enterprise private networks is expected to grow faster than public networks. Applying O-RAN to a public network requires determination from telecom operators and time for verification, according to Mike Yang, general manager of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a subsidiary of Quanta Computer. QCT has already deployed in Taiwan, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore and expects to see results in 2022.