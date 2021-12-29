中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    23:51
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 15min ago
    Polarizer maker CMMT steps up product diversification
    2h 46min ago
    More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona
    2h 55min ago
    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China
    3h 7min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new plant in 1H22
    3h 20min ago
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    3h 21min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Samsung NAND production in Xi'an faces lockdown challenge

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The latest COVID-induced lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an has threatened to disrupt manufacturing at some tech giants' facilities there, including Samsung's NAND flash production. Samsung has maintained its production in Xi'an remains normal, but warned that it could be affected if the lockdown prolongs. Taiwan-based fab tool suppliers in TSMC's ecosystem are expected to see stong growth momentum in 2022, thanks to the foundry's house's expansion projects. The promising electric vehicles sector is attracting many to jump on the bandwagon, in cluding Singapore's startup GEKO Life, which has just announced the acquisition of the country's premium EV motorcycle brand, SWAG EV.

    Samsung warns of supply variables due to tighter lockdown in Xi'an: With China imposing tighter lockdown measures in Xi'an due to a spike in COVID-19 infections locally, Samsung Electronics has warned of variables and challenges facing its operations in the Chinese city.

    Taiwan fab toolmakers poised to enjoy at least 20% revenue growth in 2022: Fab toolmakers including All Ring Tech, Grand Process Technology (GPTC), Marketech International, Scientech, Trusval Technology and United Integrated Services (UIS), with many being engaged in TSMC's supply chain, are expected to post revenue increases of at least 20% in 2022, according to industry sources.

    Fintech and EV-IoT startup GEKO joins the EV craze by acquiring SWAG EV: Singapore-based fintech and EV-IOT startup GEKO Life has announced it has acquired Singapore's first premium EV motorcycle brand, SWAG EV.

    Categories
    Chips + components EV + green energy IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    NAND Samsung vehicle
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    EV
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021