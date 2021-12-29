Highlights of the day: Samsung NAND production in Xi'an faces lockdown challenge

Samsung warns of supply variables due to tighter lockdown in Xi'an: With China imposing tighter lockdown measures in Xi'an due to a spike in COVID-19 infections locally, Samsung Electronics has warned of variables and challenges facing its operations in the Chinese city.

Taiwan fab toolmakers poised to enjoy at least 20% revenue growth in 2022: Fab toolmakers including All Ring Tech, Grand Process Technology (GPTC), Marketech International, Scientech, Trusval Technology and United Integrated Services (UIS), with many being engaged in TSMC's supply chain, are expected to post revenue increases of at least 20% in 2022, according to industry sources.

Fintech and EV-IoT startup GEKO joins the EV craze by acquiring SWAG EV: Singapore-based fintech and EV-IOT startup GEKO Life has announced it has acquired Singapore's first premium EV motorcycle brand, SWAG EV.