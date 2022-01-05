Canada auto industry bets on EV

Along with the global trend of energy-saving and reducing carbon emissions, the Canadian government has published a national blueprint that raised its previous targets of greenhouse gas emissions reduction and aimed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In fact, Canada is one of the few countries that can manufacture electric vehicles from start to finish. Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicted that by 2025, Canada's downstream demand for electric vehicles will climb from 11th to 6th in the world. The country has the infrastructure and free trade agreements to have direct access to the world's two largest electric vehicle markets: the US and the EU.

The lost automotive sector could find hope in EV

Canada has an advantage in building a battery supply chain as the country has rich resources of cobalt, graphite, lithium, nickel, and other rare earth metals that are key for battery production. In terms of raw material production capacity in the battery supply chain, Canada is currently ranked fourth in the world and the first in North America and is expected to climb to the third in the world by 2025. In addition, Canada has a huge talent pool, quality labor, as well as a huge local auto industry that is ready to switch to electric vehicles.

However, over the past two decades, the Canadian auto industry has continued to decline, with approximately 30% of car production shifting to low-cost manufacturing areas in Mexico and the Southern United States. Canada is still lagging behind in this global electric vehicle revolution. According to Pembina Institute, Canadian car production dropped from more than 2.5 million vehicles a year to about 1.9 million vehicles, and five car assembly plants reported net loss.

Fuel vehicles will be eliminated by 2035

According to a report by CD Howe, 70% to 75% of motor vehicles sold in Canada before 2030 must be zero-emission vehicles in order to achieve their new emissions reduction target. So Canada also aims to increase the market share of electric vehicles to 10% by 2025, 40% by 2030, and 100% by 2040.

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, has publicly stated that sales of new gas powered-vehicles and light trucks will be banned starting in 2035, and they will achieve net-zero emissions nationwide by 2050. What Trudeau is trying to say is that there's not much time left for ICE cars.

The Canadian automobile industry sits at the heart of North America's largest automobile production area – the Great Lakes. The country produces about two million vehicles every year and is the 12th largest car manufacturer in the world. Five global OEM manufacturers, including Stellantis, Ford, GM, Honda and Toyota, assemble more than 1.4 million vehicles in their Canadian plants each year. These factories are supplied by nearly 700 parts suppliers, including local first-tier suppliers such as Magna, Linamar, and Martinrea.

Canada has been manufacturing cars for more than 100 years and has played a key role in the Canadian economy. The local automotive sector contributed CAD12.5 billion (US$9.747 billion) to its 2020 GDP, making it one of Canada's largest manufacturing industries. The industry directly employs more than 117,200 people. In 2020, 371,400 people worked in after-market services and dealerships. The transition to electric vehicles involves tens of thousands of job opportunities.

US-Canada co-developed supply chain drives prosperity and reduces dependence on China

After the global financial crisis, Canada's market share in North American car assembly fell from 17% to 10%.

Currently, a regional electric vehicle supply chain is being established on both sides of the US-Canada border. Although Canada is rich in nickel, cobalt, graphite, and lithium, they produce only a handful of EV batteries locally. With the surge in global demand, the leaders of the U.S. and Canada have cooperated in order to benefit local miners and manufacturers, while reducing dependence on Chinese imports, and to create a vertically integrated value chain that will help both countries to become more self-sufficient in EV production. Especially during the China-US trade war, the U.S. had always worried that the supply chain will be cut off.

Take Ontario, the largest automobile manufacturing center in Canada, as an example. It is one of the places where automobile-related resources are most concentrated in the world, and it is also the only region in North America where there are five OEMs. In terms of production scale, Michigan is the largest and Ontario comes next. The province has an ecosystem consisting of leading global car assemblers, manufacturers of car parts, tools, molds, and research centers.

In 2020, Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler have announced over-CAD1 billion investment in Ontario in EV, of which Ford and Fiat Chrysler promised for the first time to produce EV in Canada. Ford also agreed that starting in 2025, it will produce five electric vehicles at its Oakville plant. Fiat will invest in its Windsor assembly plant to produce plug-in hybrid cars and battery electric vehicles and launch at least one new model in 2025.

According to the electric vehicle strategy announced by Ontario, the province will produce 400,000 electric vehicles and trucks annually by 2030 and attract two to three battery factories. The Ontario plant now assembles approximately 1.6 million vehicles of all kinds each year.

In addition, for example, the city of Windsor is cooperating with Canadian Federal and provincial officials to build a US$2 billion-EV battery factory, while Quebec has allocated nearly US$1.5 billion for the manufacturing and research and development of electric vehicle batteries. Magna, the pioneer in the electric vehicle field, and auto parts manufacturer based in Aurora, Ontario, has also announced the establishment of a joint venture with LG Electronics to produce electric motors, onboard chargers, electric powertrain, and inverters for EV.

Ontario and Quebec are actively developing their battery industry because these two provinces are adjacent to American automakers in Michigan and Ohio states.

The only country in the Western Hemisphere that has all the key minerals for manufacturing EV batteries

Fortunately, Canada is expected to enter the field of electric vehicles by virtue of its obvious advantages. These advantages include deep integration with the North American automotive supply chain, the "U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement" and the storage of almost all the key minerals required to manufacture EV batteries. The country is also the world's sixth-largest nickel producer and one of the top 10 cobalt producers. There are several lithium production plans under development, including Quebec's Nemaska ​​Project, which aims to produce enough lithium hydroxide to meet 14% of North American demand in 2030. In addition, there are more than 700 car parts suppliers in the country's automobile manufacturing ecosystem, and major automobile assemblers have invested US$4.45 billion in manufacturing EVs in Canada in 2020 and 2021.

Canada's resources can help curb the large-scale flow of global battery production to Japan, China, and South Korea. These Asian countries do not have large mineral deposits themselves, but they have well-developed battery manufacturing capabilities. The supply of Canadian minerals and its existing manufacturing infrastructure and expertise gives the country a well-deserved place in the battery manufacturing sector.

Difficulties in transitioning to electric vehicles

Some analysts pointed out that the main car brands in Canada are American and Japanese, and local auto brands lack significance. If they want to carry out the ban on sales of ICE cars by 2035, Canada will need American and Japanese automakers to develop EV and EV products to meet local demand.

In addition, only half of these assembly lines of electric vehicles could be converted from production lines of traditional cars. Canada will need to further expand the reforms to the supply chain of batteries and other specific components for electric vehicles, which account for more than half of the assembly time of electric vehicles. Analyst at RBC Capital Markets said that without the production of batteries and electrical electronics, Canada may lose 3,500 automotive industry jobs. If auto parts manufacturers cannot switch to electric vehicle-specific production activities such as electric vehicles, another 1,000 jobs could be lost.

Ontario may have been the main automobile manufacturing base in North America in the past, but Canada is lagging behind other countries in terms of EV by a large margin, and its electric vehicle production is also too low. The country's automobile industry may need to be reorganized significantly to accommodate new raw materials, processes, and new supply chains.

Electric vehicle battery supply chain in North America Supplier Location Britishvolt Quebec (Canada) LG Energy Solution Michigan (USA) Ultium Cells Ohio and Tennessee (USA) iM3NY New York (USA) Ford, SK innovation Tennessee and Kentucky (USA) Envision Tennessee (USA) SK innovation Georgia (USA) KORE Power Arizona (USA) Tesla California (USA) Tesla, Panasonic Nevada (USA) Stromvolt Ontario (Canada) Electrovaya Ontario (Canada)

Source: BloombergNEF, Compiled by DIGITIMES

Automotive supply chain in Canada Province Main product Ontario Motor vehicle assembly, OEM parts, MTDM for cars, AI, CV/AV technology Quebec trucks, buses, light metal, EV components, AI, CV/AV technology Manitoba buses, special vehicles, cold-weather testing British Columbia fuel-cell EV cluster

Source: Invest in Canada, Compiled by DIGITIMES