Stellantis expands software R&D in India

Stellantis' innovation centers in India are expected to double the workforce and become the carmaker's global base for software. The carmaker is also deepening its partnership with Foxconn.

Stellantis said they are expecting multi-millions of IoV vehicles to hit the road and up to six million of these cars will support over-the-air updates. This marks the increasing significance of software in the future and India is indispensable in backing such development.

According to Economic Times, Stellantis has three technical centers in Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad. And the Hyderabad center is working on self-driving and IoV projects and needs to expand the workforce to 1,000.

The carmaker is also developing different AI platforms and EV module platforms in India.

Foxconn and Stallantis announced their strategic partnership this May. The two companies are expected to announce further collaborations during CES 2022, according to Economic Times.