Clevo expects 2021 shipments to top 2 million units

Notebook, tablet, and PC ODM Clevo expects its shipments to exceed two million units in 2021, while the volumes in 2022 will register a double-digit increase, buoyed by strong demand for gaming and commercial notebooks.

Clevo pointed out that some of its orders for the fourth quarter of 2021 were deferred to the first quarter of 2022 because of component shortages. With the company's production lines already running at full capacity, Clevo has decided to stop accepting new orders for now. With new foundry capacity expected to become available in 2022, Clevo also expects its shipments to become more stable.

Digitimes Research's figures show global notebook shipments will rise 20% on year to around 240 million units in 2021 but will slip slightly on year in 2022. Despite a decline in demand for consumer and education notebooks, orders for gaming and enterprise models will still increase slightly in 2022.

Since the gaming and enterprise segments are the key markets for Clevo, the company is expected to continue enjoying rising sales and profits. Clevo achieved a gross margin of 18.81% for the third quarter of 2021, higher than the 3-6% achieved by its competitors.

Clevo will continue to push into the niche market in 2022 with its shipments to primarily supply to small regional brands. Currently, Clevo's gaming and creator products are having the highest profit margins with over 50% of the company's overall revenues coming from Japan and Europe in 2021.

Clevo's real estate business in China has also recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic with its rental income from Buynow shopping malls reaching N$597 million for the first three quarters of 2021, up 13% on year.