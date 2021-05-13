IT + CE
Clevo has order visibility till 3Q21
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Notebook, tablet and PC ODM Clevo has disclosed it has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until third-quarter 2021.

Clevo said it shipped 440,000 notebooks in first-quarter 2021, with about 60% of them being niche-market models and ASP rising 6% sequentially.

Clevo will begin to ship gaming and business notebooks equipped with new Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs in second-quarter 2021 and aims to ship more than 450,000 notebooks in total in the quarter.

Clevo posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.604 billion (US$200.55 million), gross margin of 22.62%, operating profit of NT$526.6 million and net profit of NT$320 million for first-quarter 2021.

Clevo will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.60 for 2020.

Clevo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.858 billion for April, slipping 2.67% sequentially but growing 6.45% on year, and those of NT$7.462 billion for January-April rose 44.22% on year.

Categories
Tags
Companies
Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  2. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.