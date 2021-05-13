Clevo has order visibility till 3Q21

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Notebook, tablet and PC ODM Clevo has disclosed it has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until third-quarter 2021.

Clevo said it shipped 440,000 notebooks in first-quarter 2021, with about 60% of them being niche-market models and ASP rising 6% sequentially.

Clevo will begin to ship gaming and business notebooks equipped with new Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs in second-quarter 2021 and aims to ship more than 450,000 notebooks in total in the quarter.

Clevo posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.604 billion (US$200.55 million), gross margin of 22.62%, operating profit of NT$526.6 million and net profit of NT$320 million for first-quarter 2021.

Clevo will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.60 for 2020.

Clevo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.858 billion for April, slipping 2.67% sequentially but growing 6.45% on year, and those of NT$7.462 billion for January-April rose 44.22% on year.