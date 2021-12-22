Highlights of the day: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac

Apple's suppliers have started shipments of the new 27-inch iMac, but the device does not come with a miniLED display as previously speculated. Unimicron expects ADF substrates to remain in short supply in 2022. Taiwan is going to showcase 100 startups at the upcoming CES 2022.

Suppliers start shipments for 27-inch iMac without miniLED display: Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for the new 27-inch iMac set for launch in 2022, but the device will not come with a miniLED display as previoulsy speculated, according to industry sources.

ABF substrate supply to see 20% shortage throughout 2022, says Unimicron: The supply of ABF substrates will continue to be at least 20% short of demand in 2022, and the crunch may start to ease only after most of new capacities at suppliers come online in 2023, according to Tzyy-Jang Tseng, chairman of Taiwan's leading IC substrate maker Unimicron Technology.

TTA to showcase 100 Taiwan startups at CES 2022: With CES 2022 just around the corner, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) will showcase 100 high-potential Taiwanese startups at the annual event, including seven award-winning startups. Between January 5-8, the CES 2022 TTA Pavilion will display the innovative energy of Taiwan.