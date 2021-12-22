中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 22, 2021
    19:26
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    1h 4min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Highlights of the day: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Apple's suppliers have started shipments of the new 27-inch iMac, but the device does not come with a miniLED display as previously speculated. Unimicron expects ADF substrates to remain in short supply in 2022. Taiwan is going to showcase 100 startups at the upcoming CES 2022.

    Suppliers start shipments for 27-inch iMac without miniLED display: Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for the new 27-inch iMac set for launch in 2022, but the device will not come with a miniLED display as previoulsy speculated, according to industry sources.

    ABF substrate supply to see 20% shortage throughout 2022, says Unimicron: The supply of ABF substrates will continue to be at least 20% short of demand in 2022, and the crunch may start to ease only after most of new capacities at suppliers come online in 2023, according to Tzyy-Jang Tseng, chairman of Taiwan's leading IC substrate maker Unimicron Technology.

    TTA to showcase 100 Taiwan startups at CES 2022: With CES 2022 just around the corner, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) will showcase 100 high-potential Taiwanese startups at the annual event, including seven award-winning startups. Between January 5-8, the CES 2022 TTA Pavilion will display the innovative energy of Taiwan.

    Categories
    Chips + components Display components Display panel Displays + photonics IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals LED Passive, PCB, other IC components PC, CE Software, big data
    Tags
    Apple editorial iMac
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Opinions
    Opinions
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 22, 10:59
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021