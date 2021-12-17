中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    TADA looking to connect Taiwan ICT and semiconductor segments with global automotive industry

    Louise Lu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    TADA. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association (TADA), after near one year of preparation, began operation on December 16. The organization is eyeing to become the bridge that helps connect Taiwan's ICT and semiconductor industries with the global automotive industry.

    TADA chairman Frank Huang believes components; charging and power management technologies; and automotive modules are the three major business opportunities for Taiwan's ICT and semiconductor industries since Taiwan-based companies have been supplying related products to top-tier automakers such as Tesla and BMW for quite a while.

    Taiwan Transportation Vehicle Manufacturers Association (TTVMA) chairman Chen Chao-wen also said that electric vehicles, smart driving systems, and Internet of vehicles (IoV) all require heavy support from Taiwan's semiconductor and ICT industries, especially since shortages of chips have resulted in a major increase in costs.

    Since chip shortages are unlikely to be resolved completely in the short term, one of the key works for TADA in the future is to help balance supply and demand.

    Pegatron chairman TH Tung is also optimistic about electric vehicles to help Taiwanese IT companies to transform and expects the automotive industry to become the next battlefield for Taiwan's ICT and semiconductor industries.

    TADA has attracted more than a hundred members including government bodies, research institutes, and firms like Power Chips, AUO, Hwacom, PSMC, Pegatron, Wistron, E Memory.

