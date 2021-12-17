Radiant conservative about 2022 operation

LED backlight unit (BLU) maker Radiant Opto-Electronics is conservative about its 2022 business operation mainly because global demand for notebooks and LCD monitors is likely to grow only slightly or remain unchanged from 2021 along with the improving coronavirus pandemic, according to the company at a December 16 investor conference.

However, Radiant expects fourth-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues to be more than originally expected due to increased shipments for miniLED BLUs used in 14- and 16-inch MacBooks, the company said.

Besides the application of LED BLUs to smartphones, tablets, notebooks and LCD monitors, Radiant has supplied models used in automotive displays, including central information displays, for supply chain makers for electric vehicle vendors, with the corresponding shipments in 2021 expected to grow over 50% on year. However, the revenue proportion for the product line is still low, Radiant indicated.

Radiant shipped 52.928 million LED BLUs used in smartphones and tablets, 45.34 million BLUs used in notebooks and LCD monitors during the first three quarters of 2021, and posted consolidated revenues of NT$41.843 billion (US$1.5 billion), gross margin of 18.29%, operating profit of NT$5.453 billion, net profit of NT$4.288 billion and net EPS of NT$9.09 for the period.

In terms of the application of LED BLUs, smartphones and tablets accounted for 49% of the three-quarter consolidated revenues, notebooks and LCD monitors 49%, others 2%. The domestic market accounted for 58% of the consolidated revenues, China 14%, South Korea 26% and Japan 2%.

Radiant has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.155 billion for November, rising 10.87% on month but declining 6.91% on year, and those of NT$51.647 billion for January-November, growing 2.88% on year.