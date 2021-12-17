Epistar succeeds in claiming royalty damages from Lowe's Home Centers

Epistar has won the patent infringement lawsuit against Lowe's Home Centers, a US-based distributor of lighting products, with the US Court for the Central District of California ruling Lowe's to pay compensation of US$2.12 million to Epistar.

Epistar is now seeking to increase the compensation amount as the jury of the court had found Lowe's having infringed Epistar's patents intentionally.

Lowe's had 64 LED filament light bulbs that were ruled to have infringed Epistar's three patents with these bulbs all produced by China-based Yankon Lighting

Epistar filed the initial charge against Lowe's with the court for infringement of its five US patents in April 2017.

So far, Epistar has more than 4,000 patents in the US that are either obtained or under application processes.

An LED filament light bulb

Photo: Digitimes file