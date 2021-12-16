DDI suppliers see better-than-expected November revenues

Taiwan-based display driver IC (DDI) suppliers recorded better-than-expected revenues in November, as prices for large-sized LCD panels have stopped falling and TV shipments have improved in recent weeks.

Taiwan-based DDI specialists Novatek Microelectronics, Raydium Semiconductor, FocalTech Systems, Fitipower Integrated Technology, and Sitronix Technology have all seen their revenues decrease only slightly in November. While the demand for large-sized DDI did not drop as significantly as anticipated, the growth momentum for small- and medium-sized DDI, OLED DDI, and TDDI is increasing.

Novatek posted consolidated revenue of NT$12.07 billion (US$434 million) in November, rising 59.22% annually; Raydium posted consolidated revenue of NT$2.17 billion, increasing 61.39% annually; FocalTech's consolidated revenue reached NT$1.86 billion, rising 24.41% annually; Fitipower's consolidated revenue came to NT$2.13 billion, increasing 68.79% annually; and Sitronix reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.01 billion, increasing 50.05% annually.

Most DDI suppliers are planning to focus their production capacity on small- and medium-sized OLED DDI and TDDI in 2022. Industry observers believe that the demand for both ICs will soon outweigh the supply.

Since there is uncertainty over the demand outlook in the TV market for next year, most companies are not planning to expand production capacity for large-sized DDI and some have even shifted their focus from TVs to notebooks. However, they share the consensus that the quality of large-sized DDI will improve significantly between late 2021 and 2022, while shipments for products with high unit price will increase.