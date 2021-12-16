中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    05:32
    light rain
    19°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Catcher to see diversification efforts bear fruit in 2022
    7h 5min ago
    Excellence Optoelectronics opens new plant in US
    7h 19min ago
    Taiwan OSATs gearing up for MediaTek mmWave chips
    7h 37min ago
    Radiant cautious about 2022
    7h 56min ago
    SMIC brace for impact of tougher US sanctions
    8h 1min ago
    MediaTek expects 10-20% revenue growth in 2022
    8h 2min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    DDI suppliers see better-than-expected November revenues

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    TV shipments improving. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based display driver IC (DDI) suppliers recorded better-than-expected revenues in November, as prices for large-sized LCD panels have stopped falling and TV shipments have improved in recent weeks.

    Taiwan-based DDI specialists Novatek Microelectronics, Raydium Semiconductor, FocalTech Systems, Fitipower Integrated Technology, and Sitronix Technology have all seen their revenues decrease only slightly in November. While the demand for large-sized DDI did not drop as significantly as anticipated, the growth momentum for small- and medium-sized DDI, OLED DDI, and TDDI is increasing.

    Novatek posted consolidated revenue of NT$12.07 billion (US$434 million) in November, rising 59.22% annually; Raydium posted consolidated revenue of NT$2.17 billion, increasing 61.39% annually; FocalTech's consolidated revenue reached NT$1.86 billion, rising 24.41% annually; Fitipower's consolidated revenue came to NT$2.13 billion, increasing 68.79% annually; and Sitronix reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.01 billion, increasing 50.05% annually.

    Most DDI suppliers are planning to focus their production capacity on small- and medium-sized OLED DDI and TDDI in 2022. Industry observers believe that the demand for both ICs will soon outweigh the supply.

    Since there is uncertainty over the demand outlook in the TV market for next year, most companies are not planning to expand production capacity for large-sized DDI and some have even shifted their focus from TVs to notebooks. However, they share the consensus that the quality of large-sized DDI will improve significantly between late 2021 and 2022, while shipments for products with high unit price will increase.

    Categories
    Chips + components Display components Display panel Displays + photonics IC design, distribution
    Tags
    driver IC Fitipower Integrated Technology FocalTech Systems Novatek OLED Raydium Semiconductor revenues Sitronix Technology TDDI TV
    Companies
    FocalTech Systems Novatek Microelectronics Sitronix Technology
    Related stories
    Dec 9
    OLED DDI demand ramping up
    Dec 8
    Automotive TDDI chip demand set to boom in 2022
    Dec 2
    DDI backend firms see demand for large-size panels pick up
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021