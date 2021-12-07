中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:33
    mostly clear
    17°C
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Tesla supercharger reportedly spotted in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Tesla supercharger. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Tesla reportedly has installed its supercharger in India, according to Tesla Club India on Twitter as cited by Rush Lane and 91 Mobiles. However, Tesla and the local government seem to remain in a stalemate over tariff issues, and Tesla's wish to launch in India in 2021 might not be coming true.

    Tesla's V2 supercharger with 150kW and CCS2 features was photographed by Indian netizens. The appearance of the supercharger might indicate that Tesla is getting ready to sell in India but has yet to be confirmed by anyone.

    Tesla was previously spotted test-running Model 3 and Model Y in the streets of India. The EV maker has registered in Bangalore, located sales outlet, and recruited staffers as well. Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X are approved for sales by authority. But there's still no news that it's going be available to customers in India.

    Both parties have been in disaccord over tariffs and where the vehicles should be manufactured. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized India's high tariffs over all types of cars, Indian officials said Tesla should be manufacturing its products locally.

