    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 9, 2021
    Tech IT + CE

    Taiwan digital transformation needs support from AI startups

    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    AI is promising. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Many Taiwanese enterprises have been reluctant to embrace innovation and pours investment in IoT, AI, and blockchain, but country's digital transformation needs a push from AI startups, according to industry observers.

    According to PwC's latest survey, 85.6% of the Taiwanese enterprises have not invested or will not invest in innovative startups in the next three years; and nearly 50% of them pay little attention to the technological development within next five years. The result indicates that most Taiwanese companies are not willing to learn new things or take investment risks.

    Data from CB Insights showed that, in the third quarter alone this year, global VCs invested a total of US$158 billion in IoT, AI, blockchain, and others, 105% higher than in the same period last year. The number of investment deals grew 37% to 9,363.

    But Deloitte Taiwan said in its startup investment report that 31.3% of Taiwanese enterprises are willing to invest in startups and the total investments over the past five years have exceeded NT$1 billion (US$36.1 million).

    Industry observers said that large-cap enterprises should work with startups to accelerate digital transformation, create long-term benefits, and achieve strategic goals.

    Neuchips, established by a professor, Lin Youn-long, whose team is backed by the Ministry of Science and Technology's Semiconductor Moonshot Project, is one of the companies that develop AI image analysis in Taiwan.

    Institute for Information Industry (III) is partnering with ioNetworks INC to build an AI-driven intersection warning system that is expected to reduce 15% of car accidents.

    Moreover, in-data computing solution supplier BigObject is receiving investments to develop an AI-driven security monitoring system.

