LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle division, expected to become publicly-traded company in 2022

Harley-Davidson is expected to spin off its electric motorcycle division and turn it into a public-traded company through a SPAC deal in the first half of 2022.

The America-based motorcycle manufacturer made the announcement on Dec 13, 2021, that LiveWire, the company's electric two-wheeler brand, will be combined with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (ABIC) to form a new company, according to a press release from Harley-Davidson.

The common stock of the new enterprise is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LVW," said in the press release. The establishment will become the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the US with products designed and developed in America.

The news boosted Harley-Davidson's shares by 14% on Monday, according to AP News.

ABIC, a special purpose acquisition company, will invest the new enterprise US$400 million cash held in trust, according to the press release. Harley-Davidson and KYMCO, a Taiwan-based motorcycle manufacturer, will finance the transaction US$100 million, respectively. The companies will make the investments through private investment in public equity (PIPE).

The enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be about US$1.77 billion, with a post-money equity value of US$2.31 billion at closing.

Harley-Davidson will retain 74% of the new company's equity interest, with ABIC's shareholders holding 17%, and ABIC's founders and KYMCO having 4% each, Harley-Davidson said.

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said the transaction will offer LiveWire the freedom to fund new product development and accelerate its go-to-market model.

"LiveWire will be able to operate as an agile and innovative public company while benefitting from the at-scale manufacturing and distribution capabilities of its strategic partners, Harley-Davidson and KYMCO," the chairman added.

Harley-Davidson expects electric motorcycles sales to grow from 1% to 10% in the U.S. by 2026, according to CNN business. In addition, the manufacturer predicts by that time, the electric motorcycle sales will increase to 13% in Europe and 45% in China.

Allen Ko, KYMCO's chairman said, "LiveWire is a symbol of Harley's historic heritage and two-wheeled culture. We believe that through this strategic alliance with KYMCO, LiveWire can accelerate the development of the electric motorcycle industry and drive the transformation of the industry in the global market," in one interview with DIGITIMES reporter, Ninelu Tu.

According to KYMCO, the partnership will benefit LiveWire in various aspects, including technique, production capacity, distribution network, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capability.