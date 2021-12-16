中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    05:34
    light rain
    19°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Catcher to see diversification efforts bear fruit in 2022
    7h 7min ago
    Excellence Optoelectronics opens new plant in US
    7h 21min ago
    Taiwan OSATs gearing up for MediaTek mmWave chips
    7h 39min ago
    Radiant cautious about 2022
    7h 58min ago
    SMIC brace for impact of tougher US sanctions
    8h 3min ago
    MediaTek expects 10-20% revenue growth in 2022
    8h 4min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle division, expected to become publicly-traded company in 2022

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Harley-Davidson. Credit: Pexels

    Harley-Davidson is expected to spin off its electric motorcycle division and turn it into a public-traded company through a SPAC deal in the first half of 2022.

    The America-based motorcycle manufacturer made the announcement on Dec 13, 2021, that LiveWire, the company's electric two-wheeler brand, will be combined with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (ABIC) to form a new company, according to a press release from Harley-Davidson.

    The common stock of the new enterprise is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LVW," said in the press release. The establishment will become the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the US with products designed and developed in America.

    The news boosted Harley-Davidson's shares by 14% on Monday, according to AP News.

    ABIC, a special purpose acquisition company, will invest the new enterprise US$400 million cash held in trust, according to the press release. Harley-Davidson and KYMCO, a Taiwan-based motorcycle manufacturer, will finance the transaction US$100 million, respectively. The companies will make the investments through private investment in public equity (PIPE).

    The enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be about US$1.77 billion, with a post-money equity value of US$2.31 billion at closing.

    Harley-Davidson will retain 74% of the new company's equity interest, with ABIC's shareholders holding 17%, and ABIC's founders and KYMCO having 4% each, Harley-Davidson said.

    Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said the transaction will offer LiveWire the freedom to fund new product development and accelerate its go-to-market model.

    "LiveWire will be able to operate as an agile and innovative public company while benefitting from the at-scale manufacturing and distribution capabilities of its strategic partners, Harley-Davidson and KYMCO," the chairman added.

    Harley-Davidson expects electric motorcycles sales to grow from 1% to 10% in the U.S. by 2026, according to CNN business. In addition, the manufacturer predicts by that time, the electric motorcycle sales will increase to 13% in Europe and 45% in China.

    Allen Ko, KYMCO's chairman said, "LiveWire is a symbol of Harley's historic heritage and two-wheeled culture. We believe that through this strategic alliance with KYMCO, LiveWire can accelerate the development of the electric motorcycle industry and drive the transformation of the industry in the global market," in one interview with DIGITIMES reporter, Ninelu Tu.

    According to KYMCO, the partnership will benefit LiveWire in various aspects, including technique, production capacity, distribution network, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capability.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Related stories
    Nov 30
    Kymco to bring electric motorcycles to US, EU in 2022
    Nov 11
    Semiconductor shortage hinders downstream industry; Southeast Asian electric motorcycle market attracts attention
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021