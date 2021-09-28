中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:51
    mostly clear
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Shinfox aims at cumulative installation of 1GW for renewable energy by 2025
    1min ago
    Lithium price skyrockets as EV sales double
    33min ago
    Apple, MediaTek capture top unit share spots in 2Q21 tablet AP market
    46min ago
    Notebook vendors remain optimistic about 1H22
    1h 8min ago
    Memory contract prices may see larger drops in 1Q22
    1h 13min ago
    Micron 1α DRAM, 176-layer NAND process yields reach maturity
    3h 14min ago
    Fuzetec, Polytronics have order visibility till end of 2021
    3h 16min ago
    Taiwan OSATs grab huge orders from Renesas
    3h 23min ago
    JAMBE prepares Japanese automakers for digital transformation
    3h 56min ago
    China power cuts may impact more than chips shortage
    4h 5min ago
    GSEO says China factories not impacted by electricity restrictions
    4h 16min ago
    Server supply to remain constrained through mid-2022
    Sep 29, 21:18
    Mobo makers expect DIY PC demand to pick up in 4Q21
    Sep 29, 20:56
    LCD panel prices unlikely to fall below cash cost levels, says Innolux
    Sep 29, 20:56
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: China power restrictions hitting industries
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China has imposed a power cut policy that has hit many factories in many of provinces. Taiwan-based PCB makers who have manufacturing lines in Suzhou and Kunshan have stopped production following orders from local governments implementing the power cut policy. The production at the plants will not resume until October 1. But the power curbs have not affected the country's wafer foundry sector where production remains mormal. And despite China's crackdown on cryptomining, demand for graphics cards emains strong.

    Taiwan PCB firms asked to halt production in China: Taiwan-based PCB makers with manufacturing plants in Suzhou and Kunshan, China have been required to suspend production at their local fabs September 26-30 due to government-led power cuts, according to industry sources.

    China power cuts unlikely to impact foundry sector: With the foundry sector being excluded from those that China's local governments have asked to curb power use by halting production for one or more days per week, output at wafer fabs in China is unlikely to see impacts, according to industry sources.

    Graphics card supply stays tight: The supply of graphics cards remains tight despite China's crackdown on cryptomining, with demand set to continue outpacing supply and pushing up prices through the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    China editorial
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 29, 09:23
    Cutting-edge cooling technology combined with professional service - CoolIT Systems brings down IT systems' high fevers
    Monday 27 September 2021
    Digi-Key launches Power Focus campaign with Power Integrations
    Friday 24 September 2021
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021