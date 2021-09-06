TXC reports growths in August revenues

Taiwan-based quartz component supplier TXC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.35 billion (US$48.44 million) for August, up 2.8% on month and 34.16% on year, with the amount for the first eight months in 2021 growing 55.37% on year to NT$10.31 billion.

The company is also confident about its product shipments to reach a new record level in the third quarter of 2021. Since the company's smartphone clients will begin pulling in orders for their new models and demand for automotive quartz has remained robust, TXC's order visibility still maintains at around 5-7 months.

TXC pointed out that demand for end product upgrades and application expansions driven by 5G and Wi-Fi 6 will stay strong in the next couple of years, while its order pull-ins from notebook clients will remain stable in the second half, despite a deceleration in notebook demand, as related supply is unlikely to fully catch up with demand until 2022.