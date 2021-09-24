中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 25, 2021
    04:26
    mostly clear
    26°C
    Highlights of the day: AMD, MediaTek reportedly in JV talks
    DIGITIMES staff

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    AMD and MediaTek are said to be seeking to form a joint venture that will develop notebook applications integrating Wi-Fi, 5G and high-transmission technologies. Other chip vendors in Taiwan are also hoping MediaTek to play a leading role in the local supply chain to compete with Qualcomm in the mmWave 5G market. In the EV market, Thailand has ambitious goals for its car manufacturing sector.

    AMD, MediaTek reportedly in talks to form JV: Speculation has been circulating in the chipmaking market that AMD and MediaTek are in talks to form a joint venture that will be dedicated to developing SoC solutions combining Wi-Fi, 5G and high transmission technologies for notebook applications.

    MediaTek urged to lead Taiwan mmWave 5G chips supply chain: Taiwan's makers of RF and PA devices hope MediaTek can lead the local supply chain to meet competition from Qualcomm in tapping the mmWave 5G market, according to industry sources.

    Thailand aims to produce only EVs by 2035: Thailand is a manufacturing hub for cars with a complete automotive supply chain, housing international carmakers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Great Wall Motors and Mercedes-Benz.

