Highlights of the day: Top vendors see notebook shipments drop in August

Chip shortages have undermined shipments to the notebook market. The top-5 notebook vendors saw their combined shipments drop 3% sequentially in August, according to the latest figures from DIGITIMES Research. Acer chairman Jason Chen has disclosed Chromebook demand has shifted from 11.6-inch models to 15-inch ones to meet needs from high school and college students. In the memory sector, DRAM contract prices will drop faster than previously expected in fourth-quarter 2021, as demand from PC OEMs decelerates.

Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research: The impact of chip shortages that are in varying degrees had a negative impact on the overall notebooks shipped by the world's top-5 notebook brands (excluding Apple) in August, which saw a 3% sequential drop, according to Digitimes Research.

Chromebook demand turns to 15-inch models: Chromebooks with 14- to 15-inch displays are currently having the worst shortages as orders from the education segment are shifting from the elementary to middle school levels - which are commonly using 11.6-inch models for their study-from-home needs - to high school and college levels, according to Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen.

DRAM contract prices to see larger-than-expected drop in 4Q21: DRAM contract prices will post a larger-than-expected drop in the fourth quarter of 2021, as spot prices have been fluctuating widely, according to market sources.