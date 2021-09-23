中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 25, 2021
    04:24
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Highlights of the day: Top vendors see notebook shipments drop in August
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Chip shortages have undermined shipments to the notebook market. The top-5 notebook vendors saw their combined shipments drop 3% sequentially in August, according to the latest figures from DIGITIMES Research. Acer chairman Jason Chen has disclosed Chromebook demand has shifted from 11.6-inch models to 15-inch ones to meet needs from high school and college students. In the memory sector, DRAM contract prices will drop faster than previously expected in fourth-quarter 2021, as demand from PC OEMs decelerates.

    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research: The impact of chip shortages that are in varying degrees had a negative impact on the overall notebooks shipped by the world's top-5 notebook brands (excluding Apple) in August, which saw a 3% sequential drop, according to Digitimes Research.

    Chromebook demand turns to 15-inch models: Chromebooks with 14- to 15-inch displays are currently having the worst shortages as orders from the education segment are shifting from the elementary to middle school levels - which are commonly using 11.6-inch models for their study-from-home needs - to high school and college levels, according to Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen.

    DRAM contract prices to see larger-than-expected drop in 4Q21: DRAM contract prices will post a larger-than-expected drop in the fourth quarter of 2021, as spot prices have been fluctuating widely, according to market sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Memory chips PC, CE
    Tags
    editorial notebook shipments
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 24, 14:13
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Chenbro unveils 1U and 2U high performance computing servers for enterprise and cloud applications
    Thursday 23 September 2021
    Chenbro unveils 4U rackable tower server chassis for multi GPGPU applications in AI and machine learning
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21