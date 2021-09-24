As remote teaching becomes intelligent, AVer creates best audiovisual experience based on people

In the age of globalization, remote technology has become the best tool for educational organizations to shorten the distance between cities and rural areas and minimize the difference in resources, especially with the frantic adoption of remote teaching by many schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the unstable nature of the pandemic, this educational model may become a constant in the future. However, ensuring that teachers maintain the efficiency and quality of teaching in a different space and medium has become a problem schools must solve first. The vice president of AVer Information Inc, Stanley Cheng, stated that remote teaching in schools today mostly use existing online meeting platforms in the market. On the other hand, AVer has integrated AI technology into products to assist teachers in strengthening teaching efficiency through smarter functions.

AVer is an user-oriented company. Cheng explained that the English name of the company, AVer, comes from the combination of audio, AI, video, and er, meaning it focuses on the people. The company is focused on the B2B market and aims to provide the most comprehensive media technology. The company has an internal development team that is dedicated to the development of various video processing technologies, audio algorithms, and hardware products. All of the company's technologies are developed in house. AVer's products have won the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award and will participate in the Smart Upgrade with AI Webinar held by the Taiwan Excellence on October 1. (Sign up on the event website.)

Compared to existing video products in the market, the primary difference of AVer is smartification. For example, AVer DL30 is a distance learning tracking camera. The built-in human detection AI automatically detect the form of the teacher and the camera will automatically focus, move, and track the teacher. The teacher does not need to wear any devices or sensors on their person and is free to move around. They do not need to change their teaching habits due to remote teaching. Furthermore, the zone tracking function of the product can use the algorithm to switch between the tracked areas. As the teacher moves around, the screen will display the blackboard and the teacher at the same time, ensuring that the student does not miss any of the course content.

The AVer M5 USB Distance Learning Visualizer is also suitable for remote teaching and hybrid teaching. With its lightweight size of less than 800g, the teacher can carry the product with ease. The USB connection allows for instant use after plugging the camera in and is compatible with various cloud video conferencing platforms. Teachers can quickly start synchronized or non-synchronized remote teaching. The collapsible arm design allows the teacher to adjust the filming angle at any time to choose between filming the teacher or course materials. AVer Information's AVerTouch software does not only enhance video quality, it can also allow the teacher to connect the software with a cloud database, simultaneously recording the class and video notes. This allows students to replay the class to study, realizing the integration of online and offline teaching.

"This is the 'focus on people' that AVer is pursuing. All smart functions of the product have been designed as AI based on the needs of users," said Cheng. This idea is not only realized through software functions. AVer has also implemented the concept in other areas. For example, due to the pandemic, AVer staff were unable to install the equipment onsite. Therefore, easy to install mechanisms were specially designed. After receiving the product, users need only to follow the instructions in the manual to easily complete setup. The products are ready for use in the shortest time possible.

Regarding the smart technologies developed according to the user needs, AVer has accumulated nearly 300 patents and patent applications for new technologies have been submitted. These patented technologies have given AVer's product enormous market differentiation. In terms of market deployment, the company is focused on the European, US, and Japanese markets. In recent years, the company has also begun entering South East Asian countries. Besides continuing to strengthen technology development and designing remote audiovisual solutions that comply more with new teaching models in the future, the company will also expand the applications to provide better audiovisual experience services for users around the world.

