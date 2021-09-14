中文網
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Ledtech sees rebound in demand for LED low-temperature lighting
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics has indicated demand for LED low-temperature lighting in China and other overseas markets began to rebound in August-September and it has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until November 2021.

    Currently, LED devices account for 55% of Ledtech's consolidated revenues, LED low-temperature lighting for 10-15%, and LED lighting for 25-30%.

    Ledtech has become the exclusive Taiwan sales agent for Netherlands-based Signify (renamed from Philips Lighting) for commercial lighting products with UV-C LED-based disinfection function. Ledtech has launched UV-C LED disinfection products for sale under own brand BioLED. Ledtech aims at a revenue proportion of 5-10% for UV-C LED business in 2021.

    Demand for UV-C LED devices for disinfection has sharply risen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As China-based makers have expanded production capacities for UV-C LED devices, prices for 270-280nm UV-C LED devices are coming under downward pressure, according to industry sources.

    Ledtech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$80.1 million (US$2.9 million) for August, decreasing 6.40% sequentially but increasing 35.36% on year, and those of NT$628.5 million for January-August grew 22.83% on year.

