Ledtech to raise sales proportion for UV-C LED

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Ledtech Electronics is keenly expanding application of UV-C LED devices for disinfection purposes, aiming at over 10% for their revenue proportion in 2021, according to the company.

As the UN Minamata Convention's ban on Mercury-contianing product takes effect on January 1, 2021, UV-C LED will see more use in disinfection, Ledtech said.

Ledtech said it has been working with clients developing UV-C LED lights for supermarkets, convenience stores and offices as well as UV-C LED devices for refrigerators and portable air purifiers, with UV-C LED chips supplied by Taiwanese, Chinese and Japanese makers.

Ledtech said it has worked with US vendors to develop UV-A LED blue light-free bulbs.

Ledtech has obtained OEM orders for LED lighting products from the three largest Taiwan-based lighting vendors. For own-brand sale, Ledtech has won a bid to supply 28,000 LED panel lights for Taiwan Business Bank, with shipments beginning in fourth-quarter 2020, Ledtech indicated.

Ledtech said it has supplied LED low-temperature light tubes for hypermarkets, supermarket and convenience stores in Taiwan and will extend the supply to customized LED light tubes for use in sign boards in 2021.

While many Chinese and Taiwanese LED makers have stepped into the miniLED segment, Ledtech will not follow suit mainly because this entails large capital input and Ledtech has not been engaged in LED backlighting, company chairman and CEO Liu Shou-hsiung indicated.

Ledtech posted consolidated revenues of NT$171.9 million (US$5.9 million), gross margin of 25.17%, operating loss of NT$19.2 million and net loss of NT$10.6 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$569.7 million, gross margin of 26.35%, operating loss of NT$40.5 million and net loss of NT$32.8 million for the first three quarters of the year.

LED devices accounted for 69.5% of the third-quarter revenues; commercial and industrial lighting, 16.0%; low-temperature lighting, 8.8%; and others, 5.7%.