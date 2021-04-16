Ledtech aims at revenue proportion of 5-10% for UV-C LED in 2021

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics aims to have UV-C LED products account for 5-10% of 2021 consolidated revenues, according to the company.

Ledtech became Netherlands-based Signify's exclusive Taiwan sales agent for LED commercial lighting products with UV-C LED-based disinfection function in February 2021. Ledtech has also offered UV-C LED disinfection products for sale under its own BioLED brand, with such products used to disinfect surfaces of objects and water.

Ledtech in 2020 won a bid to supply 28,000 energy-saving LED panel lights for Taiwan Business Bank and completed the shipments in February 2021.

While energy-saving LED lighting requires minimum luminous efficiency of 140lm/W at present, Ledtech said it has been technologically able to reach 160lm/W.

Ledtech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$68.4 million (US$2.4 million) for March, increasing 4.71% sequentially but decreasing 8.84% on year, and those of NT$223.8 million for January-March grew 17.55% on year.

UV-C LED disinfection products

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, April 2021