LED
Ledtech aims at revenue proportion of 5-10% for UV-C LED in 2021
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Ledtech Electronics aims to have UV-C LED products account for 5-10% of 2021 consolidated revenues, according to the company.

Ledtech became Netherlands-based Signify's exclusive Taiwan sales agent for LED commercial lighting products with UV-C LED-based disinfection function in February 2021. Ledtech has also offered UV-C LED disinfection products for sale under its own BioLED brand, with such products used to disinfect surfaces of objects and water.

Ledtech in 2020 won a bid to supply 28,000 energy-saving LED panel lights for Taiwan Business Bank and completed the shipments in February 2021.

While energy-saving LED lighting requires minimum luminous efficiency of 140lm/W at present, Ledtech said it has been technologically able to reach 160lm/W.

Ledtech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$68.4 million (US$2.4 million) for March, increasing 4.71% sequentially but decreasing 8.84% on year, and those of NT$223.8 million for January-March grew 17.55% on year.

UV-C LED disinfection products

UV-C LED disinfection products
Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, April 2021

Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.