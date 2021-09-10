中文網
    TSMC posts increased August revenue
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC has announced consolidated revenue of NT$137.43 billion (US$4.97 billion) for August 2021, up 10.3% sequentially and 11.8% on year.

    TSMC is on track to meet its revenue guidance for the third quarter, according to market watchers. The foundry has enjoyed a ramp-up in its shipments for the upcoming iPhones, which led to its revenue increases in August, the watchers said.

    TSMC expects to post revenue of between US$14.6 billion and US$14.9 billion in the third quarter, which is an 11% sequential increase at the midpoint. The forecast is based on the exchange rate assumption of US$1 to NT$27.90.

    TSMC saw its revenue hit a record high of NT$372.15 billion in the second quarter.

    TSMC disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through August totaled NT$996.54 billion, rising 17.2% from a year earlier.

    TSMC in July revised upward its revenue growth outlook this year to above 20%.

