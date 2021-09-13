Energy storage systems ensure stable delivery of renewable energy into the grid, says Delta Electronics executive

Energy storage systems make renewable energy controllable, manageable, adjustable, and reduce the problems that may be caused during power delivery, according to senior director Paul Ai for Energy System Solutions Business Unit under Delta Electronics.

PV and offshore/onshore wind power generation are characterized by the intermittent and unstable supply of electricity and large fluctuation in voltage or frequency in a short time, bringing impact on the stability of local power grids, Ai said.

When the output of renewable energy exceeds overall power demand, energy storage systems can absorb the excess by charging power back into batteries, Ai noted. When the generation of renewable energy is temporarily stopped or insufficient to support local power grids to meet overall power demand, energy storage systems can discharge electricity to power grids, Ai indicated.

Energy storage systems are capable of adjusting and thereby stabilizing power supply based on power demand, to help enterprise users implement peak shaving, load shifting, PV self-consumption, power demand response, and backup power in order to enhance efficiency in their overall energy management, Ai explained.

As the development of energy storage systems is in an incipient stage, the cost for setting up energy storage systems is quite high currently, Ai noted. However, there have been many cases of integrating PV power-generating facilities with energy storage systems, representing a preliminary model for the integration, Ai indicated.

In addition, integration of renewable energy with energy storage systems is particularly important when total power demand increases a great deal along with the fast-growing development of electric vehicles, Ai pointed out.

Paul Ai, Senior director for Energy System Solutions Business Unit under Delta Electronics

Photo: Delta Electronics