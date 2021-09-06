Largan August revenues hit 7-month high

Smartphone-use lens maker Laragn Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.012 billion (US$144 million) for August, the highest monthly level since February 2021 with 5.49% on-month increase and 16.28% on-year decrease.

Of the sum, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 10-20%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 40-50%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, less than 10%; and below 8-megapixel, 30-40%.

Largan expects consolidated revenues for September to grow sequentially.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$29.745 billion for January-August, slipping 16.28% on year.