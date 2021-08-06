Largan July revenues down on year

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.803 billion (US$136 million) for July, increasing 12.84% on month but decreasing 17.84% on year.

Of the revenues, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 10-20%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 40-50%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 8-megapixel, 30-40%.

While the pandemic impacts and global IC shortages continue, revenues for August are expected to slightly grow sequentially based on orders received, Largan said.

According to industry observers, Largan has competitiveness from combining in-house produced voice coil motors with lens modules, which can lead to higher yield rates and quicker shipments for lens modules.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.736 billion for January-July, slipping 15.60% on year.